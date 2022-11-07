Big Ten Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

The Big Ten season, perhaps this year more than any in recent memory, feels like only one game matters, Michigan versus Ohio State. The rest are just tune-ups for those two squads and jockeying for position behind them for everyone else. Ohio State and Michigan cruised, getting us one week closer to the showdown between the two at the end of the season.

This weekly article will highlight the conference teams in the Associated Press poll each week.

2. Ohio State – 9-0 (Last Week – No. 2)

The Ohio State Buckeyes struggled with the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday before winning 21-7. They didn’t struggle with Northwestern as much as they struggled with incredibly windy conditions that made it nearly impossible to move the ball down the field. C.J. Stroud was only 10-of-26 for 76 yards, and despite the weather explanation, it’s still surprising to see the Buckeyes outgained 285-283. They’ll need a better effort on offense moving forward, but it won’t matter this weekend as they are massive favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers.

3. Michigan – 9-0 (Last Week – No. 4)

Michigan unloaded on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 52-17, moving to No. 3 after Tennessee’s loss to Georgia. The Wolverines outgained Rutgers 433-180 and outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 in the second half. They now get back-to-back home games (Nebraska and Illinois) before the season-ending showdown in Columbus.

14. Penn State – 7-2 (Last Week – No. 16)

The Nittany Lions have established themselves, for better or worse, as the clear third-best team in this conference. Yet again, the three best squads in the conference are in the same division, but the league still doesn’t see fit to ditch the East and West. Regardless, Penn State hammered the Indiana Hoosiers 45-14 and overwhelmed IU’s offensive line throughout the game. The formula continues to be for PSU to rely on freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton to control the game while the defense gets to the opposing quarterback. They have three more very winnable games, and it looks like they should finish 10-2.

21. Illinois – 7-2 (Last Week – 14)

Illinois plummets seven spots after dropping a surprising contest to Michigan State. The Spartans got ahead big and hung on for the 23-15 victory to prevent Illinois from all but wrapping up the Big Ten West division and continuing a climb toward a potential New Year’s Six bowl. Illinois outgained MSU 441-294, but they were just 1-6 on fourth down and paid the price for inefficiency. They now host Purdue, with the winner likely taking the West division.

Others Receiving Votes

There are no other Big Ten teams receiving votes.