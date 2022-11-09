We can infer a lot from betting lines. Implied probabilities, line movement, spreads, and totals provide information on what to expect when teams take the field. However, there’s also a level of uncertainty with college athletics suggesting anything could happen.

We’re adding another weapon to our college football arsenal, tracking the longest underdogs on the NCAAF betting board at BetMGM.

College Football Betting Lines Week 11: NCAAF Underdogs in Week 11

Rank Matchup Spread 1. Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana +39.5 2. Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans Colorado +34.5 3. Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan Wolverines Nebraska +29.5 4. New Mexico Lobos vs. Air Force Falcons New Mexico +22.5 5. Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Missouri +21 6. (Tie) Temple Owls vs. Houston Cougars Temple +19.5 6. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack Boston College +19.5 8. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTSA Roadrunners Louisiana Tech +18.5 9. (Tie) UMass Minutemen vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves UMass +17.5 9. (Tie) Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Northwestern +17.5 9. (Tie) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky Wildcats Vanderbilt +17.5 9. (Tie) SMU Mustangs vs. South Florida Bulls South Florida +17.5

1. Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (Spread: Indiana +39.5)

Sportsbooks remain undeterred by the Ohio State Buckeyes’ narrow margin of victory last week against the Northwestern Huskies, installing them as -39.5 chalk against the Indiana Hoosiers. It’s worth noting that the Hoosiers have covered the spread in two of their past eight.

2. Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans (Spread: Colorado +34.5)

The Colorado Buffaloes are near the top of the underdog list again. They enter Week 11’s Pac-12 matchup against the USC Trojans as +34.5 underdogs. Colorado is 0-6 against the spread when underdogs of +17 or higher.

3. Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan Wolverines (Spread: Nebraska +29.5)

Wins are few and far between for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, so they’ll have to take solace in their ATS wins. The Cornhuskers covered the number against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week and face an even steeper spread against the Michigan Wolverines at The Big House.

4. New Mexico Lobos vs. Air Force Falcons (Spread: New Mexico +22.5)

The New Mexico Lobos take their show on the road for the second straight week, facing the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. The Lobos are looking to pump the breaks on a six-game losing skid in which they covered the spread just once.

5. Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Spread: Missouri +21.5)

The Missouri Tigers will face the wrath of a Tennessee Volunteers squad looking to bounce back from Week 10’s disappointing loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The only win Mizzou could hope for is an ATS victory.

6. (Tie) Temple Owls vs. Houston Cougars (Spread: Temple +19.5)

Although wins are hard to come by for the Temple Owls, they’ve been effective at covering the spread. The Owls are 6-3 ATS this year and battle a Houston Cougars team that has yet to cover the number in four home games.

6. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (Spread: Boston College +19.5)

The Boston College Eagles offense got back on track last week against the Duke Blue Devils, but they’ll face a stiffer challenge against the North Carolina Wolfpack on Saturday. That’s reflected in the betting line, as the Eagles are three-score underdogs in this ACC matchup.

8. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTSA Roadrunners (Spread: Louisiana Tech +18.5)

After dropping three straight contests, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs returned to the win column. That’s expected to be only a temporary reprieve, as the UTSA Roadrunners await them in Week 11. UTSA has been favored in six straight, winning each one of those contests.

9. (Tie) UMass Minutemen vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (Spread: UMass +17.5)

Nobody thinks highly of the UMass Minutemen, which is reflected in their betting line week after week. UMass has been favored once this season, closing as -1 chalk against FCS Stony Brook. The Arkansas State Red Wolves should feast on the Independents.

9. (Tie) Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Spread: Northwestern +17.5)

Saturday’s Big Ten showdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers plays like a classic flat spot for the Wildcats. Northwestern covered a huge number against the Buckeyes at home and is back on the road against a strong Golden Gophers team.

9. (Tie) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Spread: Vanderbilt +17.5)

For the first time since October 8, the Kentucky Wildcats head into their upcoming game as favorites. That’s terrible news for the Vanderbilt Commodores, as the Wildcats are 10-1 straight up over their past 11 contests as favorites.

9. (Tie) SMU Mustangs vs. South Florida Bulls (Spread: South Florida +17.5)

The South Florida Bulls own the awful distinction of being the only home team on our longest underdogs list. They enter Week 11’s matchup against the SMU Mustangs as steep +17.5 home dogs.