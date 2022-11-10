The betting market is a reliable indicator of which teams have the best chance of winning on any given week. As such, we’re tracking the weekly moneyline leaders throughout the college football season to gauge which programs consistently rank among the best.

Which teams have the highest implied probability of securing a victory in Week 11?

College Football Odds Week 11: Biggest NCAAF Moneylines This Week

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. New Mexico Lobos vs. Air Force Falcons Air Force -2,500 2. Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Tennessee -1,670 3. Boston College Eagles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack North Carolina -1,250 4. Temple Owls vs. Houston Cougars Houston-1,100 5. (Tie) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTSA Roadrunners UTSA -1,000 5. (Tie) SMU Mustangs vs. South Florida Bulls SMU -1,000 7. (Tie) UMass Minutemen vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves Arkansas State -900 7. (Tie) Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Minnesota -900 7. (Tie) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Georgia -900 7. (Tie) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky Wildcats Kentucky -900

1. New Mexico Lobos vs. Air Force Falcons (Moneyline: Air Force -2,500)

The Air Force Falcons haven’t won consecutive games since Weeks 4 and 5, whereas the New Mexico Lobos haven’t achieved the accomplishment since Weeks 1 and 2 of last year. That’s all you need to know about the longest moneyline odds on the board.

2. Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Moneyline: Tennessee -1,670)

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off their first loss of the season, dropping a 27-13 decision to the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Conversely, the Missouri Tigers have just one road win this season and are 1-4 as the underdog.

3. Boston College Eagles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (Moneyline: North Carolina -1,250)

Most ACC teams not named the Clemson Tigers fly under the radar, and that’s the case with the North Carolina Wolfpack, who are 7-2 and ranked 16th nationally. The Wolfpack has one of the best defenses in the country and should have no problem clipping the Boston College Eagles wings in Week 11.

4. Temple Owls vs. Houston Cougars (Moneyline: Houston -1,100)

This line is more of an indictment of how poorly the Temple Owls have played as opposed to how good the Houston Cougars have looked. Temple is 0-4 in conference play, while Houston has won three of their past four.

5. (Tie) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTSA Roadrunners (Moneyline: UTSA -1,000)

The UTSA Roadrunners are cruising, winning six straight games and being favored in every contest. They can extend that streak to seven against a Louisiana Tech Bulldogs squad with just one win over their last four and are 0-5 as the visitors.

5. (Tie) SMU Mustangs vs. South Florida Bulls (Moneyline: SMU -1,000)

One win is all the South Florida Bulls have to show for their efforts this season. Their path to a second victory is obstructed by the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, who enter the AAC contest as -1,000 road chalk.

7. (Tie) UMass Minutemen vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (Moneyline: Arkansas State -900)

It says something when the 2-7 Arkansas State Red Wolves are substantive favorites against the UMass Minutemen. The Red Wolves have dropped four straight, failing to record more than 20 points in any matchup. Still, UMass has been worse, scoring 30 points over their last three, all of which have been losses.

7. (Tie) Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Moneyline: Minnesota -900)

The defense has been at the forefront of the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ success this season. They should have no problem taming the Northwestern Wildcats, who are 1-5 in Big Ten play.

7. (Tie) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (Moneyline: Georgia -900)

The Georgia Bulldogs’ path to the SEC Championship Game remains unimpeded by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Georgia has made short work of the top contenders and should improve to 7-0 in conference play against a Mississippi State team that has lost two of their previous three.

7. (Tie) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Moneyline: Kentucky -900)

Conference play has derailed the Kentucky Wildcats’ impressive start to the season, but they remain on the edge of the top 25 and have been effective at home this season. Vanderbilt is on the opposite end of the spectrum, losing five straight and playing their third road game over their last four outings.