The betting market is a reliable indicator of which teams have the best chance of winning on any given week. As such, we’re tracking the weekly moneyline leaders throughout the college football season to gauge which programs consistently rank among the best.

Which teams have the highest implied probability of securing a victory in Week 12?

College Football Odds Week 12: Biggest NCAAF Moneylines This Week

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins Ohio State -10,000 2. (Tie) Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Florida State Seminoles Florida State -3,330 2. (Tie) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats Georgia -3,330 4. Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame -2,000 5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels North Carolina -1,670 6. Northwestern Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers Purdue -1,430 7. (Tie) Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Penn State -1,250 7. (Tie) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers Clemson -1,250 9. (Tie) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines Michigan -1,000 9. (Tie) Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Temple Owls Cincinnati -1,000

1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins (Moneyline: Ohio State -10,000)

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain one of the four undefeated teams in the nation, and based on the implied probability of the betting odds, that’s unlikely to change in Week 12. The Maryland Terrapins have dropped two straight and haven’t covered a spread since October 1.

2. (Tie) Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Florida State Seminoles (Moneyline: Florida State -3,330)

A conference championship isn’t in the cards for the Florida State Seminoles this year, but they are making a good impression on the bowl committee. Florida State has won three straight, scoring at least 38 points in each contest and covering the spread each time. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns bowl eligibility will have to wait until next week.

2. (Tie) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Moneyline: Georgia -3,330)

It would take a monumental collapse for the Georgia Bulldogs not to be included in the College Football Playoffs’ top four. Georgia only has one loss since the start of last year, while the Kentucky Wildcats have lost four of their previous six.

4. Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Moneyline: Notre Dame -2,000)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s win streak was never really in doubt last week, but the Navy Midshipmen made things closer than expected towards the end. Now, Notre Dame looks to make it five in a row, entering their penultimate regular season game as -2,000 favorites against the Boston College Eagles.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (Moneyline: North Carolina -1,670)

Only the Fighting Irish have been able to knock the North Carolina Tar Heels off their stride this season, besting the ACC contenders 45-32 back in Week 4. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been less successful, securing a lone victory since October 8, and poised to miss out on a bowl game for the fourth straight season.

6. Northwestern Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Moneyline: Purdue -1,430)

The Purdue Boilermakers have had a wildly successful campaign, considering they have been underdogs in six of their ten games but only have four losses. They are already in the running for a bowl game but could earn a more prestigious matchup if they can close out their last two games of the season, starting with the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday.

7. (Tie) Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Moneyline: Penn State -1,250)

Conference play has robbed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of a .500 record, with the Big Ten basement dwellers going 1-6 against the division. The Penn State Nittany Lions will add to that misery in Rutgers’ final home game of the year.

7. (Tie) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers (Moneyline: Clemson -1,250)

The Clemson Tigers still have an outside shot at a playoff invitation, but they can’t afford to drop any of their last three games. The Miami Hurricanes have their own problems to worry about, needing one win over the final two weeks to be included in the 2022 bowl season.

9. (Tie) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines (Moneyline: Michigan -1,000)

The Michigan Wolverines control their destiny to end the season, but they can’t get complacent against an Illinois Fighting Illini squad still running for the Big Ten West crown.

9. (Tie) Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Temple Owls (Moneyline: Cincinnati -1,000)

The only contest not to feature a Power Five school, the Temple Owls host the Cincinnati Bearcats in AAC action. The Bearcats are on the edge of the top 25 but could elevate their standing against a Temple squad with just one win over their last six outings.