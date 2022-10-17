College Football Odds Week 8: SEC Football Spreads This Week

Saturday, October 22

UT Martin at Tennessee – 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

To start a football-filled weekend in the SEC, the Vols will host UT Martin at home. Following a massive win over the Crimson Tide this past Saturday, Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers will be playing with tons of confidence. Could this be another game where Hooker and stud wide receiver Jalin Hyatt connect for three plus touchdowns again?

Ole Miss at LSU(-1.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

An exciting matchup between two SEC teams will occur on Saturday in Death Valley, with No. 7 Ole Miss rolling into town. The Geaux Tigers will look to prove themselves on their home turf against one of the best teams in the nation. On the opposing side, Jaxson Dart and the Rebels look to remain undefeated with hopes of entering the CFB Playoff conversation.

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-15.5) – 4:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Entering Saturday’s game, the Missouri Tigers open as heavy favorites to defend their home field against Vanderbilt. Missouri is 2-1 at home this season, but Vandy is 2-2 on the road. Could Vanderbilt pull off an upset in this one?

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21.5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

This showdown has “Game of the Week” written all over it. Alabama is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee and will look to get back into the win column in front of their home crowd. The Bulldogs from Mississippi won’t go down without a fight, though. Will Rogers and the Mississippi State offense could give the Crimson Tide problems following the Volunteers exploiting the weaknesses in Bama’s defense. Expect a dog fight in Tuscaloosa.

Texas A&M (-3.5) at South Carolina – 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Rounding out the weekend in the SEC, the Aggies will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the Gamecocks. Both teams are coming off a bye week, so with two rested squads, this should be a competitive matchup. The Spencer Rattler-led Gamecocks will look to continue gaining momentum following their win over Kentucky two weeks ago. However, the Aggies will be looking to get the bad taste out of their mouth after a close loss to Alabama in their previous game.