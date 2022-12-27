College Football Playoff Insights: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

Including the TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP has given us some nice variation to the college football playoff landscape, as fans always love the team that isn’t one of the iconic brands of college football. You hate fun if you weren’t rooting for Cincinnati last year or TCU this year.

Georgia, Ohio State, and TCU’s foe, the Michigan Wolverines, certainly fall into the traditional category, as the public’s wagers are favoring the second-seeded Wolverines to advance and not giving TCU the credit they deserve as a non-Oklahoma team from the Big 12.

Fiesta Bowl Spread Betting Insights @ Bet MGM

Line Movement: Michigan -9.5 to Michigan -7.5

Michigan -9.5 to Michigan -7.5 Bet%: Michigan, 68% | Handle%: Michigan, 64%

You should always be a bit skeptical of line movement. So far, this line has moved two points towards the Horned Frogs, while the public is favoring the Wolverines. This tells me that the books don’t mind taking money on Michigan at a number above a touchdown.

Fiesta Bowl Total Betting Insights @ Bet MGM

Moneyline Movement: TCU +290 to +240 | Michigan -375 to -300

TCU +290 to +240 | Michigan -375 to -300 Bet%: TCU, 67% | Handle: TCU, 62%

TCU to win outright has received love from the betting market, and we can’t contribute any of it to Texas steam as sports gambling isn’t even legal in their home state. Against a potent Michigan offense, TCU can only hope to be within striking distance at the end.

Heisman finalist Max Duggan and presumptive first-round NFL Draft pick Quentin Johnston have a dangerous enough connection to keep some of the hope alive.

Fiesta Bowl Total Betting Insights @ Bet MGM

Total Movement: Over 59.5 to Over 58.5

Over 59.5 to Over 58.5 Bet%: Over, 60% | Handle%: Over, 56%

Michigan and TCU both feature top-seven scoring offenses in the FBS, so reaching 58.5 points is not particularly difficult. However, the fact that this game has the lower point total of the two semifinal games is surprising, as TCU has the worst defense of the four teams in the CFP.

TCU isn’t winning this defensively, so correlating TCU tickets with the over makes the most sense, and vice versa for Michigan.