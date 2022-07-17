CFB evergreen Football NCAA
10:26 PM, July 16, 2022

College Football Schedules With Dates, Times, & Analysis for Every Power 5 Team

Sportsgrid-Staff

The 2022 college football begins in Week 0 on Saturday, August 27, before a full slate of games on Labor Day Weekend. Let SportsGrid get you ready with dates, times, and analysis for every Power 5 team’s schedule. Just click on the links below. 

ACC

Atlantic Division 

Boston College | Clemson | Florida State | Louisville | North Carolina State | SyracuseWake Forest 

Coastal Division 

Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami | North Carolina | Pittsburgh | Virginia | Virginia Tech

Big Ten

East Division 

Indiana | Maryland | Michigan | Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers

West Division

Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota | Nebraska | Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

Big 12

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma 

Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia 

Pac-12

South Division

Arizona | Arizona State | Colorado |  UCLA |  USC | Utah 

North Division

CalOregon | Oregon State | Stanford | Utah | Washington | Washington State

SEC

East Division

Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | Missouri | South Carolina | Tennessee | Vanderbilt 

West Division

Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | LSU | Mississippi | Mississippi State | Texas A & M