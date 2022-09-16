Georgia travels to South Carolina for an SEC Showdown

The Georgia Bulldogs are off to an expected hot start, defeating their first two opponents by an average of 41 points. The Bulldogs set their sights on a 3-0 start as they travel to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The reigning National Champions and their defense look nearly unbeatable this season. The Georgia defense looks unstoppable, and their stud quarterback Stetson Bennett is picking up where he left off last year. Through three games, Bennett has totaled 668 passing yards and five touchdowns overall. The senior hopes to lead his team to another national title.

On the other hand, the Spencer Rattler-led Gamecocks are coming off an upsetting road loss against another ranked SEC team, the Arkansas Razorbacks. USC fell to the Razorbacks 44-30 due to many mistakes. Not only have the Gamecocks battled self-inflicted wounds, but the team has also been dealt a lousy hand with injuries. The team will be without multiple starters, including starting linebackers Jordan Strachan and Mohamed Kaba.

The offensive line for the Gamecocks will have their hands full with the Georgia defensive line. Rattler and his new favorite target, Antwane Wells Jr. (ranked in the top ten in the NCAA for receiving yards), will look to protect their home field.

Georgia opens the showdown as -24.5 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. With the bettors heavily behind the Bulldogs, it’s clear to see who the safe bet would be on to take the win home.

The Gamecocks aren’t dead in the water yet. Overcoming odds isn’t new in South Carolina. Three years ago, in 2019, USC defeated the No.4 ranked Bulldogs 20-17 in Athens with far less talent. The Gamecocks will enter as the +24.5 underdogs, but don’t expect USC to lay down. This SEC showdown could be a dog fight and one of the weekend’s better games.