We’re at the midpoint of the college football season, and every Big Ten team has played at least six games, so let’s reflect on how the 14 teams stack up. Rather than rank them, I’ve broken them into tiers—odds to win the Big Ten conference courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tier 1: Ohio State (-370)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the highest ceiling and floor of any team in the Big Ten. Simply put, they have the most talent in the conference. Does that mean they’re the pre-ordained B1G Champs, as many presumed in the preseason? No, but it’s not because they’ve disappointed.

Tier 2: Michigan (+410)

It was tempting to put the Michigan Wolverines in the same tier as OSU, especially after their beatdown of Penn St. They may beat the Bucks again, but it would be an upset. For the first time in a while, the gap between OSU and No. 2 is smaller than between No. 2 and the rest of the B1G.

Tier 3: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn St., Purdue

These programs are all .500 or better and headed toward a bowl game with a chance to end the season ranked.

A week ago, I considered Penn St. (+4600) to be in its own tier. While they still have a higher ceiling than the rest, with their close win against Purdue and last week’s result, this is where they belong. In the next two weeks (vs. Minnesota and OSU), they have a chance to show they’re a cut above.

In addition to PSU, Illinois (+2800) gives the B1G four ranked teams, and many believe they are the class of the West. Their defense is playing at an elite level, and the offense is much improved with Tommy DeVito at QB.

Minnesota (+12000) was a trendy pick heading into 2022; however, back-to-back losses to division foes Purdue and Illinois put them behind the eight-ball in the West. Like PSU, Minny’s D was most disappointing in Week 6.

Speaking of Purdue (+2600), they sit just outside the top 25 and appear to be the most balanced team in their division, if not the best. They’ve played three teams in this tier with two wins and control their B1G West destiny.

The best offense in this group, probably the third-best offense in the B1G, resides in College Park. Maryland (+25000) is explosive and balanced with an improved enough defense that they’d be a threat in the B1G West.

Balance is exactly what Iowa (+25000) lacks. Many of you probably don’t believe they belong in this tier; however, how can I leave out what may be the best defense in the entire conference? That unit is that good.

Tier 4: Michigan St., Nebraska, Wisconsin

This trio was overrated (preseason) and is underachieving. Not the combination any program or fan base wants. While unlikely for two of the three, their bowl hopes are still alive.

It was silly to consider Nebraska (+24000) a legitimate B1G contender, as many did. However, they should be a bowl team, which is now a long shot.

Like the Huskers, Wisconsin (+24000) has moved on from their head coach. The Badgers might be having their worst season in two decades.

Tuck coming? When? We expected regression in East Lansing, but it’s stunning how bad Michigan St. (+50000) has been in their four losses.

Tier 5: Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers

These programs lack talent compared to the rest of the Big Ten and rightly appear on their way toward losing seasons in 2022.

Rutgers (+100000) is headed in the right direction under Greg Schiano, and after years of overachieving at Northwestern (+100000), Pat Fitzgerald has earned a LONG leash; however, Tom Allen has peaked at Indiana (+100000).

