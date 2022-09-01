Michigan vs. Penn State Football Series History

Two of the most historic programs reside in the Big Ten East, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.
Penn State vs. Michigan Series History
Despite being two of college football’s blue-bloods, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig their way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing skid on their way to the Big Ten title last season.
Michigan is two great seasons away from cracking the 1,000-win mark. Penn State’s 909 all-time wins are not too shabby either. Michigan won its 43rd conference title in 2021 but fell short of its 12th national title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.
Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records
Category
Penn State
Michigan
All-Time Wins
909
976
All-Time Win Pct.
.686
.543
Conference Titles
4
43
National Titles
2
11
Michigan is looking to defend its 2021 Big Ten crown. While they lose some star power on defense, they return some explosive players on offense and have two quarterbacks who seem to be able to start.
Penn State is trying to find some stability. The Nittany Lions were ranked as high as two in the AP poll last season but ended the year 7-6 and are just 11-11 over the previous two seasons.
While this game probably will not crown the winner of the Big Ten East, it will likely be an elimination game for both teams, as a loss likely puts them out of the race without a win against Ohio State. The Wolverines and Nittany Lions meet in Ann Arbor at the Big House on October 15.
