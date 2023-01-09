National Championship Quarterbacks: Bennett vs. Duggan

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU Horned Frogs signal caller Max Duggan were two of the unlikeliest Heisman Trophy finalists. Bennett was the 2,569th-ranked player in the 2017 Class per the 247Sports composite rankings and began his career at UGA as a walk-on.

While Duggan was a four-star recruit with 29 starts in three seasons at TCU, he started the 2022 campaign as the backup in Fort Worth after losing the quarterback battle to Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris. When Morris went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of TCU’s opener, Duggan came off the bench, raced 33 yards on his first play, and never looked back.

If that sounds familiar to Georgia fans, it should. JT Daniels, a USC transfer, began 2021 as the starter in Athens before an injury opened the door for Bennett. Despite ten-straight wins, it wasn’t until Bennett defeated Alabama to win the National Championship that doubters believed.

Tomorrow will be one month from the day that Duggan and Bennett watched USC’s Caleb Williams walk up to the stage to receive the Heisman (deservedly so). Tonight, the stage is all theirs, as Duggan and Bennett are the last quarterbacks left standing and the most critical players in the National Championship Game.

Max Duggan vs. the Bulldogs Defense

Max Duggan has completed 67.5% of passes (27/40) in the Red Zone this season, ninth-best among qualified Power 5 quarterbacks.

Georgia’s defense has allowed a completion rate of just 35.9% when defending in the Red Zone this season, the best among SEC defenses and fourth-best among FBS defenses.

Max Duggan has averaged 4.8 TDs per interception this season, the sixth-best of qualified Power 5 quarterbacks.

Georgia’s defense has allowed just 1.6 TDs per interception this season, tied for third-best among SEC defenses.

Stetson Bennett vs. the Horned Frogs Defense