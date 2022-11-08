Hope springs eternal when it comes to betting totals, particularly for NCAA football. Until a game goes over, there’s always a chance that scoring goes precisely how it’s needed for a wager to cash out. That glimmer of optimism keeps bettors coming back for more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of college football betting lines, we’re keeping track of the lowest totals on the betting board from BetMGM.

NCAAF Odds Week 11: Smallest Over/Under College Football Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 35.5 2. New Mexico Lobos vs. Air Force Falcons 38.5 3. (Tie) Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 40.5 3. (Tie) Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans 40.5 5. (Tie) Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Virginia Cavaliers 41.5 5. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack 41.5 7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen 42.5 8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 45 9. (Tie) Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd 45.5 9. (Tie) Army Black Knights vs. Troy Trojans 45.5

1. Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (Total: 35.5)

Nobody does defense better than the Big Ten, which is evident in the smallest totals of Week 11. The Iowa Hawkeyes have allowed 13 points or fewer in three of their past four, while the Wisconsin Badgers are fresh off, limiting the Maryland Terrapins to ten points. This will be a classic smashmouth football game.

2. New Mexico Lobos vs. Air Force Falcons (Total: 38.5)

Purveyors of low-scoring games will get their defensive fill tuning into the Mountain West Conference showdown between the New Mexico Lobos and Air Force Falcons. New Mexico has scored 19 points over the last two weeks, a standard only marginally surpassed by the Falcons’ 27.

3. (Tie) Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Total: 40.5)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers defense has found a fifth gear, limiting opponents to a combined 13 points over their previous two outings. The Northwestern Wildcats have struggled offensively all year, but even more over their recent sample. The Wildcats have averaged 273.3 yards and 14.7 points per game over their past three.

3. (Tie) Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans (Total: 40.5)

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the Michigan State Spartans is the third Big Ten contest that cracks the top four lowest totals. Michigan State has stayed beneath the total in two straight and three of five home games, suiting the Scarlet Knights just fine, who have gone under in three of four.

5. (Tie) Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Virginia Cavaliers (Total: 41.5)

With the loss of Kenny Pickett, scoring has come less naturally for the Pittsburgh Panthers this season. The Panthers are down to 27.3 points per game against FBS opponents from last year’s high of 38.7. Those issues have been compounded recently, with an average of 17.7 points scored over their last three conference games. Sadly, the Virginia Cavaliers’ 28 points in Week 10 were a season-best against FBS teams.

5. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (Total: 41.5)

Home field has been quite the advantage for the North Carolina Wolfpack, who are 6-0 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium this year. The Boston College Eagles had their under streak snapped at three against the Duke Blue Devils last time but could get back on the low-scoring trend against NC State.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen (Total: 42.5)

Week 10 was quite the defensive flex for the Notre Dame Irish, who limited the Clemson Tigers to 14 points and 281 yards. That leaves little hope that the Navy Midshipmen will be able to build offensive momentum.

8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Total: 45)

The under is 5-0 in Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ home games, aligning perfectly with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes trend of staying under in all three road contests.

9. (Tie) Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (Total: 4.5)

The Marshall Thundering Herd has been the pre-eminent under squad in the FBS ranks, falling below the total in eight of nine contests. The Appalachian State Mountaineers have been on a less pronounced trend but still going under in four of their last five.

9. (Tie) Army Black Knights vs. Troy Trojans (Total: 45.5)

The Army Black Knights have hung some large numbers against inferior opponents, a distinction that does not apply to the Troy Trojans. Troy has won six straight, limiting their opponents to an average of 13.5 points per game.