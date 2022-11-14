Hope springs eternal when it comes to betting totals, particularly for NCAA football. Until a game goes over, there’s always a chance that scoring goes precisely how it’s needed for a wager to cash out. That glimmer of optimism keeps bettors coming back for more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of college football betting lines, we’re keeping track of the lowest totals on the betting board from BetMGM.

NCAAF Odds Week 12: Smallest Over/Under College Football Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 32.5 2. San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico Lobos 39.5 3. Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers 41.5 4. (Tie) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines 43.5 4. (Tie) UConn Huskies vs. Army Black Knights 43.5 6. (Tie) North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Louisville Cardinals 45.5 6. (Tie) Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears 45.5 8. Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans 46 9. (Tie) Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Liberty Flames 46.5 9. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 46.5 9. (Tie) South Alabama Jaguars vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles 46.5 9. (Tie) UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Troy Trojans 46.5

1. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Total: 32.5)

This is the new low bar for the season and possibly the lowest total we’ll see on the college football betting board for quite some time. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if this Big Ten matchup stays in the 20s.

2. San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico Lobos (Total: 39.5)

The total in this Mountain West matchup is conspicuously low. The San Diego State Aztecs have scored 28 or more points in two of their last three, while the New Mexico Lobos have allowed no fewer than 27 in three straight. Unless the Lobos aren’t planning on scoring, we could see this one creep over 39.5 points.

3. Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Total: 41.5)

The second of four Big Ten contests that have cracked the top ten lowest totals, the 5-5 Wisconsin Badgers travel for a date with the 3-7 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Badgers will be playing their second straight road game, looking for their first over since October 22. At the same time, Nebraska has stayed under in three straight and six of its last seven.

4. (Tie) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines (Total: 43.5)

The Michigan Wolverines have one of the most imposing defenses in the nation, holding opponents to 95 points in conference play. That’s a brand of football the Illinois Fighting Illini can get behind, going over the total just once over their last five games.

4. (Tie) UConn Huskies vs. Army Black Knights (Total: 43.5)

The UConn Huskies have recently turned a corner with their offense, scoring 60 points over their past two games. That’s a significant advantage against the Army Black Knights, who scored just 16 over the same span.

6. (Tie) North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Louisville Cardinals (Total: 45.5)

The North Carolina State Wolfpack has scored more than 22 points just once over their previous six outings, staying beneath the total three times. However, they will need to keep pace with a Louisville Cardinals team that has scored at least 31 points in four of their five home games.

6. (Tie) Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears (Total: 45.5)

Two of the worst the Pac-12 has to offer take to the field on Saturday as the California Golden Bears host the Stanford Cardinal. Both teams rank in the bottom three in scoring offense in conference play, implying that points will be at a premium.

8. Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans (Total: 46)

The Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers round out the last low-scoring Big Ten games. These schools have two of the worst-scoring offenses in conference play. Indiana has scored just 45 points over their previous three games, although the Spartans have scored 23 or more in three of four.

9. (Tie) Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Liberty Flames (Total: 46.5)

The Liberty Flames are hanging on to a top 25 ranking, despite dropping Week 11’s encounter against the Huskies. That was the first time in four weeks that the Flames went over the total, a trend they should get back onto against a Virginia Tech Hokies squad that is 7-3 to the under.

9. (Tie) Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Total: 46.5)

Defense has been the name of the game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season. Notre Dame has the 20th-ranked total defense in the nation against FBS opponents, and the Boston College Eagles average just 322.5 yards per game.

9. (Tie) South Alabama Jaguars vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Total: 46.5)

The South Alabama Jaguars and Southern Miss Golden Eagles have combined to go over in five straight games. Nevertheless, these teams enter Week 11 tied for the ninth-shortest total on the board.

9. (Tie) UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Troy Trojans (Total: 46.5)

Linemakers expect the Troy Trojans to set the tone in this Sun Belt contest. The UL Monroe Warhawks have been good offensively but won’t get much going against a Trojans squad that has stayed under in five straight while allowing 11.2 points per game.