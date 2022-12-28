Ohio State-Georgia Betting Insights: Too Much Money on Georgia
Ben DiGiacomo
The undefeated reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs are being treated as such, with the number of bets and handle percentage heavily favoring the top-ranked team. The books are treating Ohio State as the better team compared to TCU despite the committee’s seeding, with the line movement in favor of the Buckeyes to under a touchdown.
Peach Bowl Spread Betting Insights @ Bet MGM
Line Movement: Georgia -7 to Georgia -6.5
Bet%: Georgia, 84% | Handle%: Georgia, 85%
We’ve seen two variations of Ohio State this year. They have the talent and high-octane offense to beat anybody, but they can also get beat up and implode, as they showed against Michigan. Georgia has improved as the season has progressed, allowing the second-fewest points in the FBS.
The 6.5 hook screams out to bettors, as we’re seeing with roughly 85% of the bets and handle riding with the Bulldogs. Fading Georgia isn’t appealing, but should we expect the books to get hammered like that?
Peach Bowl Total Betting Insights @ Bet MGM
Moneyline Movement: Ohio State +210 to +220 | Georgia -275 to -275
Bet%: Ohio State, 72% | Handle: Ohio State, 51%
It’s interesting to see the number of bets on Ohio State, but the sharp money is significantly in favor of Georgia on the moneyline. Ohio State is the third-best team in the country in our eyes and that of the books, but the value of 2-1 isn’t enough to us, given how we’re reading the sharp money.
They’re all over the Bulldogs and putting their money where their mouth is. Ohio State has the horses to challenge the reigning champs. Still, Georgia has been too consistent and dominant for us to dish out some coin on the Buckeyes without a resounding financial return.
Peach Bowl Total Betting Insights @ Bet MGM
Total Movement: Over 60.5 to Over 62.5
Bet%: Over, 69% | Handle%: Over, 82%
Getting Ohio State’s best is an if, but if we do, for Ohio State to be in the position to win this game, it has to be a shootout. The Buckeyes feature a respectable defense, but the Dawgs are just in another class on that side of the ball. Quarterback CJ Stroud and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are arguably the best in college football at their positions.
We’ll have an extra eye on number 18 on the outside to see how Georgia’s backend holds up. Sharp money and regular money are both coming in on the over, so we wouldn’t be shocked to see this line approach 64.5 come kickoff.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.