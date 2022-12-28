Ohio State-Georgia Betting Insights: Too Much Money on Georgia

The undefeated reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs are being treated as such, with the number of bets and handle percentage heavily favoring the top-ranked team. The books are treating Ohio State as the better team compared to TCU despite the committee’s seeding, with the line movement in favor of the Buckeyes to under a touchdown.

Peach Bowl Spread Betting Insights @ Bet MGM

Line Movement: Georgia -7 to Georgia -6.5

Georgia -7 to Georgia -6.5 Bet%: Georgia, 84% | Handle%: Georgia, 85%

We’ve seen two variations of Ohio State this year. They have the talent and high-octane offense to beat anybody, but they can also get beat up and implode, as they showed against Michigan. Georgia has improved as the season has progressed, allowing the second-fewest points in the FBS.

The 6.5 hook screams out to bettors, as we’re seeing with roughly 85% of the bets and handle riding with the Bulldogs. Fading Georgia isn’t appealing, but should we expect the books to get hammered like that?

Peach Bowl Total Betting Insights @ Bet MGM

Moneyline Movement: Ohio State +210 to +220 | Georgia -275 to -275

Ohio State +210 to +220 | Georgia -275 to -275 Bet%: Ohio State, 72% | Handle: Ohio State, 51%

It’s interesting to see the number of bets on Ohio State, but the sharp money is significantly in favor of Georgia on the moneyline. Ohio State is the third-best team in the country in our eyes and that of the books, but the value of 2-1 isn’t enough to us, given how we’re reading the sharp money.

They’re all over the Bulldogs and putting their money where their mouth is. Ohio State has the horses to challenge the reigning champs. Still, Georgia has been too consistent and dominant for us to dish out some coin on the Buckeyes without a resounding financial return.

Peach Bowl Total Betting Insights @ Bet MGM

Total Movement: Over 60.5 to Over 62.5

Over 60.5 to Over 62.5 Bet%: Over, 69% | Handle%: Over, 82%

Getting Ohio State’s best is an if, but if we do, for Ohio State to be in the position to win this game, it has to be a shootout. The Buckeyes feature a respectable defense, but the Dawgs are just in another class on that side of the ball. Quarterback CJ Stroud and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are arguably the best in college football at their positions.

We’ll have an extra eye on number 18 on the outside to see how Georgia’s backend holds up. Sharp money and regular money are both coming in on the over, so we wouldn’t be shocked to see this line approach 64.5 come kickoff.