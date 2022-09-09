Should Gamecocks Fans be Worried About the Offensive Line?
John Canady
The South Carolina Gamecocks opened their season with a 35-14 win against the Georgia State Panthers. Although it may look as if the Gamecocks won the game handily, the Sun Belt Conference team managed to hand USC issues on the offensive side of the ball.
In Spencer Rattler’s long-anticipated debut with his new SEC team, the offensive line of the Gamecocks made Rattler and the rest of his Beamer Ball teammates work for their yards. In 37 total dropbacks, Rattler was sacked three times. It is not an ideal situation to have your newly featured weapon consistently under pressure.
The pass protection wasn’t the only issue for South Carolina, as the team struggled to get their run game going. As a team, Carolina only rushed for 79 yards on 32 attempts. Averaging 2.5 yards per carry allowed Georgia State to make the Gamecocks’ offense a one-dimensional threat and forced USC to beat them on special teams and through the air.
The Panthers’ defense deserves credit for their performance in the matchup. Nonetheless, questions surrounding the offensive line for USC have started to arise. Could it have been just first-game jitters? Possibly. Maybe the Georgia State defense was overlooked. Regardless, allowing seven tackles for loss and three sacks is unacceptable for a team with high expectations.
The offensive line has a week to get their act together before facing the Razorbacks’ stout defensive line. If South Carolina hopes to pull off an upset over an SEC rival, step one would be to solve the offensive line woes and silence the noise.
