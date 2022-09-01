Texas A&M vs. Alabama Football Series History

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the conference in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide don’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs meet annually with no love lost, as we saw this past offseason when Saban called out Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher for buying his top-ranked recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. There are many variables for this matchup, but we know there will be fireworks.
Texas A&M vs. Alabama Series History
The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding an 11-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021.
Both of these programs are steeped in tradition. Alabama ranks first all-time in national titles and second in both all-time wins and winning percentages. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is 19th in national titles, 16th in all-time wins, and 24th in all-time winning percentage. The two teams are poised to pad those numbers in 2022. Nick Saban and the Tide will look to avenge last season’s loss when they welcome the Aggies on October 8.
Texas A&M vs. Alabama All-Time Records
Category
Alabama
Texas A&M
All-Time Wins
942
766
All-Time Win Pct.
.731
.605
Conference Titles
33
18
National Titles
18
3
The Aggies and the Crimson Tide enter the 2022 season with sky-high expectations. Alabama returns reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback, and after falling a game short of another national title, it’s expected Nick Saban will be out for revenge. Texas A&M, on the other hand, is coming off of an 8-4 season that had its ups and downs.
The Aggies knocked off Alabama but lost games to unranked LSU and Mississippi State. They did qualify for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl but had to opt out due to COVID. The Aggies are expected to rebound and did have the top recruiting class in the country in the 2022 cycle.
