Horse Racing
02:34 PM, May 4, 2022

How to Watch, Stream & Bet the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Overview

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set to take place on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 from Louisville, Kentucky.

There was some controversy in last year’s running of the Kentucky Derby, which saw Medina Spirit cross the finish line first, but it was later confirmed that the horse tested positive for betamethasone after the race.

With Medina Spirit ultimately disqualified, Mandaloun was named the winner.

When and Where is the Kentucky Derby?

When: 6:57 PM ET

Where: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

Length of Race: 1.25 miles

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby?

TV: NBC

Mobile: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome 

How to Bet the Kentucky Derby

In addition to traditional bets such as the Kentucky Derby winner, the Derby offers a unique night with plenty of bets to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Horse Odds
Zandon 300
Epicenter 350
Messier 800
White Abarrio 1000
Mo Donegal 1000
Taiba 1200
Smile Happy 2000
Crown Pride 2000
Charge It 2000
Simplification 2000
Cyberknife 2000
Zozos 2000
Happy Jack 3000
Summer Is Tomorrow 3000
Tiz the Bomb 3000
Pioneer of Medina 3000
Barber Road 3000
Classic Causeway 3000
Tawny Port 3000
Ethereal Road 3000

 