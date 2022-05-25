FanDuel Hires Andrew Sheh as Chief Technology Officer

FanDuel Group announced on Tuesday afternoon in a press release that Andrew Sheh has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer.

The new CTO graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is currently a board member of SOSA and an active volunteer for United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

Sheh’s responsibilities will focus on FanDuel Group’s customer-facing engineering and platform development teams, along with IT architecture and personnel.

Amy Howe, President & Chief Executive Officer for FanDuel Group spoke promisingly of Sheh after the deal was made official.

“FanDuel’s consistent focus on technology that drives innovation has been the fuel to our industry leading performance. I am confident that Andrew has the experience and vision to help us continue to extend that advantage into the future.”

Sheh brings a lot to the table for FanDuel, specifically a lot of experience in the tech industry.

Sheh has over 20 years of experience driving technology strategies, leading large-scale organizations, and building globally scalable platforms which should make this a seamless transition.

His last role in the industry saw him working for Compass, which is a real estate technology brokerage firm that is building the first modern enterprise real estate end-to-end platform for agents and their clients.

Sheh’s main responsibility at Compass was managing over 500 engineers who all had wide ranges of expertise.

Prior to working at Compass, Sheh was a CTO at Remine, Global Innovation Tech and Product Director at CEB, Technical Lead at Palantir Technologies, and Senior Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories.

Sheh spoke about the new opportunity at FanDuel and about the positive trends that present in the industry.

“There is no faster growing and more competitive space in tech than mobile gaming. It is a sector that requires the most innovative solutions to differentiate FanDuel from the competition and I am excited to build FanDuel into the leading gaming platform in the world.”