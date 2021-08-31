2 MLB Player Props for Tuesday night

While you’re waiting for football to get started, there is still one month remaining in baseball’s regular season. Here are two-player props to get you going on Tuesday night:

Fade Orioles Pitcher Keegan Akin’s Strikeout Prop – Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Keegan Akin will face a Toronto Blue Jays team with the second-lowest strikeout rate in baseball in the last 30 days. Toronto also has the lowest strikeout rate overall at just under 19% this season. Akin averages three strikeouts per game against teams with a bottom-10 strikeout rate when facing left-handed pitching, and the Blue Jays also have the fourth-lowest strikeout rate against lefties (21%).

Take the under in Keegan’s prop for 4.5 strikeouts.

Go Above The Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. Strikeout Prop – Over 6.5

Lance McCullers Jr. will take on a Mariners team with the third-highest strikeout rate against right-handers (25.7%) this season. That trend’s been consistent even after the All-Star break, as Seattle has the fourth-highest strikeout rate in this spot at 25%.

If you look at the last two weeks, that number’s up to 27.1%.

As for McCullers, he’s registered seven or more strikeouts in 10 of his past 11 starts. That’s an average of 7.7 per game. Moreover, McCullers faced Seattle twice last month and finished with eight strikeouts in each outing.

This number seems a bit short. Back McCullers to go over his strikeout prop of 6.5.

