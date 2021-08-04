2021 American League Futures Update: Can the Rays Go Back-to-Back?

We are nearing the home stretch of the MLB season. We just made it through one of the wildest trade deadlines in league history, which makes this the perfect time to take a look at the futures market. There has been significant movement on the odds to win the American League, and there isn’t much separating the top teams:

Top Eight American League Odds

Houston Astros: +200

Chicago White Sox: +260

Tampa Bay Rays: +470

Boston Red Sox: +650

Toronto Blue Jays: +1100

Oakland Athletics: +1200

New York Yankees: +1200

Seattle Mariners: +18000

The Astros have emerged as the favorites to win the American League, and they have a lot going for them. They have the best offense in the league, ranking first in runs per game and wRC+, and their pitching staff is good enough. They lack a true ace, but they still rank 10th in baseball in team ERA. The Astros also made a massive addition at the deadline in Kendall Graveman, who has pitched to a dominant 0.79 ERA in 2021.

The White Sox aren’t far behind the Astros, and it wouldn’t shock me if they were the favorites by the time the playoffs rolled around. They have no real weakness. Two studs helm their pitching staff in Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn, and they have two of the best relievers in baseball in Liam Hendriks and Craig Kimbrell. Their offense should also improve over the final part of the regular season. They added Cesar Hernandez at the deadline and got Eloy Jiminez back from injury, and Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal should join them in short order.

The Rays are next in the pecking order, and they took over first place in the AL East after sweeping the Red Sox recently. Their team always seems to overperform its talent level, and they brought in a legit thumper in Nelson Cruz at the deadline. Losing Tyler Glasnow is a big blow, but the Rays seem to overcome any obstacle in their path.

Speaking of the Red Sox, they were surprisingly quiet at the trade deadline. They did bring in Kyle Schwarber – who was the best hitter in baseball for roughly one week earlier this season – but he’s currently on the IL. He’ll be another big bat in their lineup once he’s healthy, but their offense is not really the problem. Their pitching staff doesn’t match up with the other top teams in the AL, but getting Chris Sale back would certainly help. He’s pitched to a 1.76 ERA with 27 strikeouts over four rehab starts, so he should be back in the majors shortly.

The A’s, Yankees, and Blue Jays round out this tier, and they are competing for seemingly one playoff spot. It’s possible that one of the Rays or Red Sox could falter, but FanGraphs gives both squads at least an 81.6% chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Yankees entered the season with big expectations, but they have had a massively disappointing year. That said, they’re not giving up, bringing in Anthony Rizzo, Joey Gallo, and Andrew Heaney before the deadline. The Yankees will be dangerous if they reach the playoffs, but they’re currently three games behind the A’s in the Wild Card race.

The A’s and Blue Jays were also buyers at the deadline. The A’s cashed in former top prospect Jesus Luzardo for Starling Marte, which undoubtedly makes the team better. The Blue Jays brought in Jose Berrios, who was arguably the best available pitcher not named Max Scherzer. FanGraphs gives the A’s a 49.3% chance of reaching the postseason while the Blue Jays are at just 31.7%, so they seem like the better investment in this tier.