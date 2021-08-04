2021 National League Futures Update: Are the Brewers Legit Threats?

We are nearing the home stretch of the MLB season. We just made it through one of the wildest trade deadlines in league history, which makes this the perfect time to take a look at the futures market. There has been significant movement on the odds to win the National League, but the Dodgers remain the favorites:

Top Eight National League Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +145

San Francisco Giants: +430

Milwaukee Brewers: +440

New York Mets: +600

San Diego Padres: +750

Atlanta Braves: +2000

Philadelphia Phillies: +2700

Cincinnati Reds: +4500

There is a clear top eight in the NL Futures market. After the Reds, no other team is listed at greater than +24000 to win the National League.

The Dodgers remain the favorites in the NL, and their odds to win the pennant have widened following the trade deadline. They made a splash by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals, and they already had arguably the most talented roster in the league. Even if Trevor Bauer doesn’t pitch again this season, this is the Dodgers race to lose.

Even though the Dodgers are the favorites, they’re technically not even winning their division at this point. That honor belongs to the Giants, who own the best record in the league at 67-39. They have an outstanding pitching staff – they rank third in team ERA this season – and they upgraded their offense by acquiring Kris Bryant. He homered in his first game with the Giants, and he’s posted a 132 wRC+ overall this season.

The Brewers are just slightly behind the Giants, and they will be terrifying once the playoffs start. They have arguably the best trio of starting pitchers in baseball in Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, and Brandon Woodruff, and they have some dominant relievers as well. If they can get enough offense, their pitching could carry them on a deep playoff run.

The Mets and Padres have both fallen down the standings a bit. They both made moves at the deadline – the Mets acquired Javier Baez, the Padres got Adam Frazier – but both teams have huge injury question marks. Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis Jr. were once considered the MVP frontrunners in the National League, but it’s possible that neither player suits up again this season.

After that, there’s a drop-off to the Braves, Phillies, and Reds. The Braves and Phillies are still very live in the NL East, and both teams bought aggressively before the trade deadline. The Braves remade their entire outfield, acquiring Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, and Adam Duvall, but losing Ronald Acuna Jr. was a huge blow.

The Phillies brought in Kyle Gibson from the Rangers. He pitched to a 2.29 ERA over the first half of the season, and while he seems like a prime regression candidate, he did allow just two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in his first start with the Phillies. FanGraphs gives the Phillies a 27.0% chance to win the division, making them an appealing long shot.