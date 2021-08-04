2021 World Series Futures Update: Can Anyone Beat the Dodgers?

We are nearing the home stretch of the MLB season. We just made it through one of the wildest trade deadlines in league history, which makes this the perfect time to take a look at the futures market. There has been significant movement on the odds to win the World Series, but the Dodgers remain the favorites:

Los Angeles Dodgers

The rich continue to get richer. The Dodgers entered the season with an abundance of talent, and they added arguably the two best available players at the deadline. They grabbed a former Cy Young award winner in Max Scherzer to anchor their pitching staff, and they also secured shortstop Trea Turner. Turner is in the midst of an outstanding offensive season, tallying 18 homers and 21 steals. Adding those players to a core that already included Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, and Clayton Kershaw is borderline unfair.

Houston Astros

The Astros may be villains following their cheating scandal, but these dudes can hit. They’re leading the league in a variety of offensive categories, including runs per game and wRC+. Their bigger issue is on the mound, but they still rank a respectable 10th in team ERA. However, they did beef up their bullpen before the trade deadline, adding Kendall Graveman, Rafael Montero, and Yimi Garcia. Graveman has a chance to be a difference-maker given his 0.79 ERA so far this season.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are another team that chose to add to their bullpen before the deadline, and they brought in arguably the best reliever available. They paid a steep price for Craig Kimbrel, but he gives them arguably the best one-two punch in the back of their bullpen. Liam Hendriks has had another excellent season, and those two pitchers will be a formidable combination in October. Their offense is also getting healthier, with Eloy Jimenez recently joining the active roster and Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal nearing returns.

San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays

These two teams entered the year as afterthoughts, but they’re gaining some serious respect now. The Giants continue to lead arguably the toughest division in baseball, and they brought in some reinforcements at the deadline with Kris Bryant and Tony Watson. The Rays recently took over first place in the AL East after sweeping a series vs. the Red Sox, and they were also surprise buyers at the trade deadline. They acquired Nelson Cruz, who is the type of thumping bat that this team hasn’t had in years.

New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees

These three teams have all fallen down the standings recently. The Padres were aggressive in pursuit of Scherzer and Turner from the Nationals, but they were unable to outbid the Dodgers. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. also may need to undergo surgery, which puts a serious damper on their upside.

As for the New York teams, they just frankly haven’t been that good. The Mets can’t hit – they rank 29th in runs per game – and their pitching has regressed since the All-Star break. The Yankees did make some moves before the deadline, acquiring Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, but they have virtually no chance of winning the AL East. That means they would have to qualify for a Wild Card spot to reach the postseason, which would give them a tough road to the World Series.