3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 7/9/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

J.D. Martinez to Hit a Home Run (+330)

Vincent Velasquez isn’t a good pitcher and the Boston Red Sox are going to hit multiple home runs tonight.

This season, Velasquez allows 2.14 HR/9, a 4.81 xFIP, a 12.4% walk rate, and a bad 49.1% fly-ball rate to right-handed hitters. Those are some truly terrible numbers, and when you see them, you should be actively looking to attack that type of pitcher with betting props or in DFS.

This is where we can turn to J.D. Martinez, who brings plenty of power to the table with his .268 ISO, 150 wRC+, 43.8% fly-ball rate, and 43.2% hard-contact rate versus right-handed pitchers. Those numbers match up perfectly against Velasquez, who is in for a tough road versus the Red Sox power hitters tonight.

Charlie Morton Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Charlie Morton has been consistent this season and faces a weak Miami Marlins lineup tonight.

Anytime the Marlins are on the slate we want to look at the opposing pitcher’s strikeout prop since it can be a solid bet to target. That is due to the fact the Marlins come in with a 25.5% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers this season, which is the sixth-worst in the league. This is not a surprise, this is where they have been for a number of seasons, and we will continue to target them.

Morton comes in with a 27.6% strikeout rate this season and has managed to post seven strikeouts or more in four straight starts, as well as seven or more in 6 of his last 10 starts. Considering the odds are only -110, this is looking like one of the better strikeout props on tonight’s slate.

Gavin Sheets to Hit a Home Run (+650)

Even though Gavin Sheets hasn’t been in the majors for that long, one thing is clear, he has power.

Okay, take all of this with a big grain of salt. Sheets has played nine games in the majors and has a total of 35 plate appearances. In that time, he has posted a .391 ISO, a 205 wRC+, a 40.9% hard-contact rate, and a 40.9% fly-ball rate. Of course, all of those numbers are going to jump up and down since the sample size is so small but +650 odds to hit a home run off a bad pitcher is worth a look.

Speaking of the pitcher, Sheets will be up against Jorge Lopez, who is allowing 1.62 HR/9 to left-handed hitters this season, along with a 4.64 xFIP and a 18.8% HR/FB ratio. Even if Sheets isn’t able to get it done versus Lopez, he can snag a home run against the Baltimore Orioles bullpen. This season the Orioles bullpen is in the bottom six of the league versus lefty hitters when it comes to fly-ball rate allowed (38.2%) and HR/9 (1.42).