3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 7/1/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Will Smith to Hit a Home Run (+320)

Patrick Corbin is giving up too many home runs to right-handed hitters this season.

Corbin has shown to be a solid pitcher throughout his career, but he is also very prone to allowing homers. That is what we are seeing this season, with him allowing 2.11 jacks per nine to right-handed hitters, checking in with a 22.7 homer-to-fly-ball ratio. That’s tough to see, especially when he will be facing a Los Angeles Dodgers lineup that has plenty of power hitters.

This leads us to Will Smith, who has some juicy odds to hit a home run, so let’s look at his numbers. Smith comes in with a lower .122 ISO versus left-handed pitchers but is carrying a solid 45.6% fly-ball rate in the split. That fly-ball rate is what we are looking for against Corbin, who is clearly struggling against right-handed hitters this season.

Framber Valdez Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-136)

Framber Valdez is a good pitcher, but he’s dealt with some injury issues this season.

Valdez has pitched in only six games and is carrying a modest 22.6% strikeout rate. His peripheral stats are very solid, with a 3.02 SIERA, 5.8% walk rate, and 0.94 homers per nine. When it comes to his strikeouts, he has been all over the place, with as high as 10 in 7 innings and as low as 2 in 7 innings. That level of inconsistency makes it tough to bet on the over in any of his matchups, and his date against the Cleveland Indians tonight isn’t looking great for punchouts.

While the Indians are a below-average team versus right-handed pitchers (88 wRC+), they are carrying a 22.8% strikeout rate, which is just the 21st-lowest in the league. They may not be great, but they also aren’t whiffing a lot, which has me leaning toward the under on Valdez’s strikeout prop.

Nick Castellanos to Hit a Home Run (+290)

When a player like Nick Castellanos gets hot, he can hit a home run any night.

Castellanos comes in with three home runs in his last seven games and is in a spot to extend his hot streak tonight versus Ryan Weathers. This is Weathers’ first season in the MLB, and he has pitched a total of 47.1 innings, giving us a limited sample size to look at. In that time, he is allowing a 4.88 xFIP, 2.09 homers per nine, a 42.7% fly-ball rate, and 42.9% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters. Those are some rough numbers, and with Weathers pitching in a home-run-friendly park such as Cincinnati today, it’s not looking good for him.

We flip to Castellanos, who comes in with a .250 ISO, 153 wRC+, and a 51.7% hard-contact rate versus left-handed pitchers this season. The power potential is very clear for Castellanos, and you should trust him against an inexperienced pitcher.