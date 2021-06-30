3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 6/30/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Michael Brantley to Hit a Home Run (+500)

When Matt Harvey is on the mound, you should be looking to target him in as many ways as possible.

Whether you are stacking against Harvey in DFS or you are betting against him, you are putting yourself in a good spot due to the fact he isn’t good. This season versus left-handed hitters, Harvey has a 5.74 xFIP and 15.0% strikeout rate while allowing 1.45 HR/9 with a 46.2% fly-ball rate and 35.5% hard-contact rate. Those are terrible numbers, and there’s no other way to put it.

We want to target him with a lefty hitter who has some power to try and snag a home run prop tonight. This leads us to Michael Brantley, who comes in with a .167 ISO, 173 wRC+, and 30.8% hard-contact rate. Brantley is set up nicely tonight in his matchup versus Harvey and has long home run odds set for a big payout.

Aaron Nola over 7.5 Strikeouts (+104)

Aaron Nola‘s strikeout prop is too low tonight versus the Miami Marlins.

This prop is only 7.5 tonight and the over offers plus money, which is looking like one of my favorites bets of the night. Let’s dig into some of the numbers on both sides, so I can show why this is looking like a great bet tonight.

Nola comes into this game with a 28.3% strikeout rate, 5.8% walk rate, and 3.39 SIERA. Nola is one of the elite pitchers in the game and has shown that recently by posting eight strikeouts or more in 6 of his last 10 starts.

The Marlins aren’t a team you need to be too worried about, as they come in with a 25.4% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers, which is the seventh-worst in the league. They also have an 8.2% walk rate, which is the ninth-worst in the league. They are striking out too often, not taking pitches at the plate, and giving opposing pitchers an easy match.

With Nola showing he can push past 10 strikeouts, the 7.5 prop feels too low against the Marlins tonight. Take the over.

Randal Grichuk to Hit a Home Run (+380)

The Toronto Blue Jays always have plenty of power in their lineup for some home run props.

You can look up and down the Blue Jays’ lineup and find a player who is capable of hitting a home run, but we want to look at Randal Grichuk tonight. He comes in with a .257 ISO, 134 wRC+, and 46.6% fly-ball rate versus left-handed pitchers this season. A 46.6% fly-ball rate puts him in a spot to hit a home run on a nightly basis.

He will be up against, Justus Sheffield, who is allowing 2.00 HR/9 to right-handed hitters this season, along with a 38.9% hard-contact rate and 21.6% HR/FB rate. Sheffield is a young pitcher struggling with too many home runs this season and targeting with Grichuk is looking awesome tonight.