3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 8/11/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Hit a Home Run (+280)

It’s not a matter of if the Toronto Blue Jays will hit home runs tonight, it’s a matter of how many.

This is due to the fact the Blue Jays are going up against Dylan Bundy, who is allowing 1.90 HR/9 to right-handed hitters, as well as a 37.2% fly-ball rate, a 36.2% hard-contact rate, and a 19.6% HR/FB ratio. Bundy has allowed a total of 17 home runs this season and 10 of them have come versus right-handed hitters. This is clearly a spot we can attack and find some home run potential versus Bundy.

We turn to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has a massive .350 ISO, a 188 wRC+, a 39.8% fly-ball rate, and a 45.0% hard-contact rate versus right-handed pitchers. Not only is Guerrero in a great spot, but George Springer (+320) and Marcus Semien (+390) are also great options for home run props tonight.

Kevin Gausman Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-102)

With a strikeout prop of only 6.5 tonight, Kevin Gausman is a pitcher to target.

Gausman comes in with a very strong 30.2% strikeout rate this season, which is the second-highest of any pitcher on tonight’s slate. That’s why it’s a bit surprising to see Gausman’s strikeout prop at only 6.5 tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have a 25.0% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers, which is the fifth-worst in the league.

Gausman comes in with eight strikeouts or more in three of his last five starts and we’ve seen him post a strikeout rate of 31.3% or higher in five of his last six starts. The nearly even money for a pitcher with this type of strikeout potential in this soft of a matchup is too good to pass up.

Austin Hays To Hit a Home Run (+300)

Are the Baltimore Orioles primed for some home runs tonight?

Even though the Orioles aren’t a good team, they do have some solid power in their lineup and that could be on full display tonight versus Tarik Skubal. The Orioles versus Detroit Tigers game has an over/under set at 10.0, so we are in a spot to see plenty of scoring tonight. It wouldn’t be a surprise if many of those runs come via home runs from the Orioles lineup.

Skubal is allowing a staggering 2.39 HR/9 to right-handed hitters, along with a 47.8% fly-ball rate, a 39.4% hard-contact rate, and a 20.3% HR/FB ratio. Those are some horrible numbers as a pitcher and the home run potential for the right-handed hitters on the Orioles is immense tonight, so grab a home run prop here with Austin Hays.