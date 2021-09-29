A Can’t miss strikeout prop bet For Wednesday

If you’re looking for a strikeout prop, Carlos Rodón should be at the top of your list. The White Sox left-hander has been dealing with some soreness in his pitching arm and is unlikely to pitch deep into the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Chicago wants to get Rodón out on the mound to know if he’ll be able to pitch in the postseason. But White Sox manager Tony La Russa has all but said it could be a short outing for the Florida native.

After Rodón’s last bullpen session, La Russa intimated that he didn’t know what to expect from Rodón. If La Russa doesn’t like what he sees, he could pull him after one inning. However, Rodón could also pitch four or five innings if La Russa likes what he sees.

What we do know is that Rodón’s strikeout rate has been near the bottom of the league at home or away the last few weeks. In his previous start, Rodón couldn’t crack 90 mph with his fastball, and his season average for the pitch is around 95 mph.

There are just too many unknowns regarding his arm’s health at the moment to justify playing his prop over 6.5 strikeouts. Given that information, the under looks like the best option in this spot.

