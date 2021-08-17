AL CY Young: Does Gerrit Cole Have Value?

Cole vs. Lynn: Odds and Stats Tale Of The Tape

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole at +260 to win the AL Cy Young Award. Lance Lynn of the White Sox is currently the odd-on-favorite at -220, and his teammate, Carlos Rodon, has the third shortest odds at +750.

Anytime you get two players from the same team in the race, there’s always the chance they end up splitting votes. While that could work in Cole’s favor, the reality is he should be able to stand on his own merit based on the numbers he’s put forth this season.

Cole’s 22 starts are one more than Lynn, yet he’s racked up 48 more strikeouts (185). He has also had 11 wins to Lynn’s 10 in addition to a higher WAR-value (4.4) vs. Lynn’s at 4.3.

Cole Is Key To Yankees’ Success Down The Stretch

If we look at the standings, the Yankees are currently 5.5 games out of first place in their division and 1.5 games out of the wild card. They’re one of four teams in AL East with a winning record, while the White Sox are the only team in the AL Central above .500. In fact, New York is only 2.5 games behind Chicago in terms of record.

Given how well the Yankees have played since the trade deadline, it would be premature to rule them out of winning the division. Cole will likely be a big part of any success New York has down the stretch. As a result, the Cy Young race is far from over, and Cole certainly has a value at the current price.