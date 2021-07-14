AL East Division Winner Odds and Analysis: A Four Team Race

Odds to win the AL East

The American League East presents one of the more intriguing divisions in all of Major League Baseball. It’s one of the few remaining tables you can make a legitimate case for four teams to take the top spot.

Boston Red Sox (-115)

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the division-leading Boston Red Sox as the odds on favorite at -115. They have overachieved based on expectations coming into this season but haven’t really slowed down…yet. The Sox have a 1.5 game lead at 55-36, and their offense has really been doing work.

Boston is third in the majors with a .259 team batting average and behind only the Astros and Dodgers in runs scored. Xander Bogaerts is the third favorite to win the AL MVP on FanDuel’s Sportsbook, albeit miles behind Shohei Ohtani and a certain Blue Jay we will talk about later. JD Martinez and Rafael Devers are also having monster years at the plate as Boston has had no problem hanging with anyone in the league offensively.

Even though they’ve had a great first half of the year, it’s hard to buy into their numbers right now, and -115 provides very little value -115

Tampa Bay Rays (+155)

The team right on Boston’s tail is the find-ways-to-win Rays. They aren’t sexy and don’t blow you away with star power, but Kevin Cash is a mad scientist of a strategist and gets the most out of his club. They certainly have the capability to make a run at the division crown and just 1.5 games back with a game in hand; they are basically even with Boston as we speak. Tampa has the experience of being a mainstay in the division race the last few years and just seems to turn it on as the season progresses.

Toronto Blue Jays (+800)

Fresh off picking up All-Star Game MVP honors, the man second on FanDuel Sportsbook’s AL MVP odds board will look to lead perhaps baseball’s best offense on a second-half mission. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smoked a home run last night in the midseason classic, which is something teammates and Jays fans have gotten used to this season.

Guerrero sits at +210 to win the MVP based on leading the majors with a .332 average and 73 RBI while second in the bigs with 28 HR. Vladdy is also third in the league in runs scored, one slot behind teammate and fellow All-Star Bo Bichette. Another fellow All-Star, Marcus Semien, is having a career year and is one slot behind Vladdy in runs scored. As a team, Toronto is second in the majors with 132 homers and second to just Houston in team batting average, hitting .264.

They do sit 8.0 games back as their bullpen has blown countless games. If they can pick up a starter and some relief help at the trade deadline could make the Jays the team with the most realistic value on this board.

New York Yankees (+1000)

The New York Yankees also sit 8.0 games back of the first-place Red Sox, and they have straight-up underachieved and battled a lot of injuries. Everyone keeps holding their breath to see a breakout, and suffocation could be the result. The Yankees have put together a very good roster but haven’t lived up to expectations. There may be too many band-aids and things to fix in the Bronx to justify them turning it around despite the attractive odds.