AL Wild Card Outlook: The Blue Jays Bullpen Is Incredible

After winning their fourth straight game and ninth in ten, the Toronto Blue Jays have put together quite a run to move into the first wild card spot in the American League. Toronto already got a taste of the playoffs last year, and they could be very well set up over the next few seasons, given the quality of their roster.

The team is, of course, led by DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who also leads the American League in home runs (45) and batting average (.318). They also have some depth in their pitching and have even gotten major contributions from rookie right-hander Alek Manoah.

In 17 starts, Manoah is 6-2 with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. On Monday, the Florida native hurled eight innings of one-hit ball in an 8-1 victory over the Rays.

It was the 15th W in the past 17 games for the Blue Jays. The team’s also been buoyed by a bullpen that’s performed much better over the past few weeks. Toronto’s bullpen is 11th with a 3.77 ERA during that time with just one blown save.

On August 27th, they had less than a 5% chance of making the postseason.

Now, that number is up to 70%. No team’s been hotter than this team down the stretch. Their fearlessness is abundantly apparent, and it’s clear that they’re not at all bothered by being on the big stage.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Toronto priced at +950 to win the pennant and +2000 to win the World Series.