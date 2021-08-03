American League Cy Young Award Updated Futures Odds and Analysis For Aug. 2021

American League Cy Young Award Analysis – August 2021

We’re heading into the final stretch of the MLB baseball season. With the trade deadline passing, a few teams are making their final push for the playoffs and others are vying for a top seed in the division.

A main storyline in the American League is the dominant pitching, with a few surprising names at the top of the list. Check out a few that might take home the top honor with the AL Cy Young Award.

Forecast starting pitcher schedules are courtesy of Fangraphs.

Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

Current Odds: +3500

Robbie Ray has jumped into the top five in the American League, mainly due to effective outings in June and July. Since Jun. 1, Ray is 7-3 in 66.1 innings, with a 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 34.0% K rate, recording wins against the Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.

Overall, this season, Ray has a 9-5 record in 20 starts, with a 3.04 ERA, 31.3% K rate and a 1.07 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he ranks 16th in ERA, seventh in K rate and 19th in WHIP.

Ray uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (61%), slider (26%) and curveball (9%). Of the three pitches, he likely uses his slider to strike out batters, despite throwing his four-seam fastball more often. The slider has a 47% K rate and is used 44% in two-strike situations.

Ray will likely face, the Indians followed by a meeting with the Red Sox and Angels to start August. Toronto will rely heavily on Ray to have effective outings in the home stretch of the season, with the team 52-48 on the year, and currently 8.5-games back from the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Current Odds: +110

After a 3-0 record in five starts to finish July, Lance Lynn has emerged as the AL Cy Young race favorite. He last pitched in a 6-4 White Sox win over the Cleveland Indians, recording a no-decision after throwing 104 pitches in five innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out seven batters. This month, Lynn had a 2.10 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP, recording wins against the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

This season, making 20 starts, he has a 2.07 ERA, 27.6% K rate and a 1.05 WHIP, posting a 10-3 record. Lynn ranks first in ERA, 20th in K rate and 16th in WHIP among qualified starters this season. In eight starts this season, he has also struck out seven or more batters.

Lynn uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (60%) and cutter (32%) primarily but is known to throw a changeup (5%) and curveball (2%). His four-seam fastball is the go-to for strikeout out batters. With an average velocity of 94 MPH, the pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 32% Whiff rate and a 55% PutAway rate.

Lynn will start August, likely facing the Royals on Aug. 5, followed by a meeting against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 10. In six meetings between the two teams this season, Lynn has a 4-0 record, throwing 38 innings, allowing five runs on 22 hits and striking out 38 batters, including a no-hitter against the Royals on Apr. 8.

With the White Sox looking toward October, the team will rely heavily on Lynn to continue his productive outings. If he can continue his dominance on the mound, he should run away with the award.

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Current Odds +175

After four months of baseball action, Gerrit Cole is no longer the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award. Making five starts in July, Cole was 2-2 with a 4.71 ERA, X K rate and 1.29 WHIP, striking out eight or more batters in four of his five starts. He last pitched in a July 29, 14-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 105 pitches in 5.1 innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out 10 batters.

This season, Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA, 34% K rate and 0.99 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he ranks third in K rate, 19th in ERA and ninth in WHIP.

A dominant force on the mound, Cole uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (47%), slider (20%), curveball (17%) and changeup (14%). Although his four-seam fastball is one of the most effective pitches in baseball, Cole prefers to use his slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 42% K rate and is used in 43% of two-strike situations.

Cole will likely start August against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug.3, followed by a matchup against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 8.

Cole will likely need to return to his dominant form, with the Yankees making a final push in a very competitive AL East. The team is currently third in the division with a 54-48 record, 7.5-games behind the Boston Red Sox and seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.