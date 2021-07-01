American League Cy Young Award Updated Futures Odds and Analysis For July 2021

American League Cy Young Award Analysis – July 2021

Injuries have plagued several of the top arms in the American League CY Young race, opening up the field to a few pitchers who are making their way to the top of the leaderboards. As we enter the midway point of the season, check out where a few contenders stand and how the second half of the season might shape up.

Forecast starting pitcher schedules are courtesy of Fangraphs.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, June 28

Gerrit Cole -160

Carlos Rodon +300

Lance Lynn +500

Shane Bieber +1500

Kyle Gibson +4000

Tyler Glasnow +4000

John Means +5000

Jose Berrios +5000

Sean Manaea +5000

Hyun-Jin Ryu +6000

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Current Odds: +100

Gerrit Cole has been a topic of conversation in June, with the league looking at the use of foreign substances by pitchers.

From a questionable response in a Jun. 8 press conference to seeing a decrease in his spin rate, you can say Cole has had a down month. In 2020 Cole had an average spin rate of 2,505 RPM on his four-seam fastball, which is markedly different than his average spin rate on his four-seamer in June, averaging 2,398 RPM.

Gerrit Cole on if he ever used Spider Tack while pitching: "I don't quite know how to answer that, to be honest…If MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that's a conversation that we can have" pic.twitter.com/2fR1AUeOQX — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 8, 2021

Despite the controversy, Cole is one of the top pitchers in the league. Making 16 starts this season, he has an 8-4 record with a 2.66 ERA, 33.2% K rate and a 0.90 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Cole is 17th in ERA, seventh in K rate and eighth in WHIP.

In June, Cole posted a 2-2 record, making five starts, with a 4.65 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP, striking out 32 batters and allowing 16 runs.

Cole’s slider is one of the best in the majors. With a 40% K rate, the pitch is used 43% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 56.5% PutAway rate.

The Yankees will look to make a push after the All-Star break, currently fourth in a tough American Leauge East division with a 40-37 record. Cole will likely make his next two starts against the New York Mets on Jul.2 and the Seattle Mariners on Jul.8.

Kyle Gibson, Texas Rangers

Current Odds: +4000

Kyle Gibson has quietly put up effective numbers this season. In 15 starts, he has a 6-0 record with a 2.00 ERA, 20.9% K rate and a 1.01 WHIP. In June, making five starts, Gibson posted a 3-0 record, with a 1.52 ERA, pitching 29.2 innings. He struck out 26 batters, allowing five runs. He is fourth among qualified starters in ERA and 17th in WHIP.

Gibson uses a diverse four-pitch mix of fastball (46%), slider (17%), changeup (14%) and cutter (13%). He’ll likely use the slider to strike out batters. With a 43% K rate, the pitch is used in 50% of two-strike situations resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 45% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

A long shot to win the award, but with an impressive first half of the season, Gibson has shown that he can contend among the top pitchers in the American League.

Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

Current Odds: +300

The feel-good story in the American League is told by Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon. Rodon, who was non-tendered in December, rejoined the team ahead of spring training. In the first half of the year, he has added extra depth to the White Sox rotation of Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel. To add, Rodon also threw a no-hitter on Apr. 19 against the Cleveland Indians. Making four starts in June, Rodon went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings of work, striking out 33 batters and allowing six runs. In each of his outings, Rodon struck out eight or more batters this month. Rodon has a 6-3 record with a 2.06 ERA, 36.2% K rate, and a 0.90 WHIP in the first half of the season.

Rodon is seventh among qualified starters in WHIP, second in K rate and fifth in ERA.

Using a three-pitch mix of fastball (57%), slider (26%) and changeup (14%), Rodon prefers the use his slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 59.8% K rate, used in 56% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 44% Whiff rate and a 68% PutAway rate.

To start June, Rodon will likely pitch against the Minnesota Twins on Jul. 1, and Jul. 6. currently in first place in the American League Central with a 45-32 record, the White Sox will continue to rely on effective outings from Rodon and the rest of their rotation to ensure they will play October baseball.