American League Cy Young Award Updated Futures Odds and Analysis For Sept. 2021

American League Cy Young MLB Futures – September 2021

Entering the final stretch of the season, the top arms in the American League have solidified and emerged as favorites to win the AL Cy Young Award. With teams making a last-ditch push toward October, a few aces will have a chance to showcase their skills and make their closing arguments.

Check out a few that might take home the top honor of the AL Cy Young Award.

Forecast starting pitcher schedules are courtesy of Fangraphs.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, August 27

Lance Lynn -150

Gerrit Cole +145

Robbie Ray +700

Carlos Rodon +1500

Shohei Ohtani +3000

Lance McCullers Jr. +7500

Hyun-Jin Ryu +12000

Chris Bassitt +12000

Jose Berrios +15000

Eduardo Rodriguez +20000

Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

Current Odds: +700

Robbie Ray has dominated on the mound during the past month, vaulting his place among the top of the American League Cy Young favorites. Making six starts in August, Ray has a 1-0 record, with a 1.76 ERA, 33% K rate, and 0.85 WHIP, striking out seven or more batters in four starts. In his last outing, an Aug. 30, a 7-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles, Ray went seven innings, throwing 97 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out 10 batters.

Ray has a 10-5 record in 26 starts in his second season with Toronto, with a 2.71 ERA, 32% K rate, and 1.02 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Ray is eighth in ERA, fourth in K rate, and seven in WHIP, striking out seven or more batters in 16 starts, including a season-high 14 against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 25.

Ray’s mix includes two pitches, a fastball, thrown 60%, and a slider, thrown 29%. The lefty prefers to use the slider as the go-to toss for striking out batters. With a 46% K rate, the pitch is used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 45% Whiff rate, and a 63% PutAway rate.

To start the final month of the regular season, Ray will likely face the Oakland Athletics, followed by the Baltimore Orioles. With the Blue Jays probably looking to next season, the team might have an incentive to sit Ray this month, including a limited pitch count.

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Current Odds: -150

Chicago White Sox hurler Lance Lynn remains the favorite to take home top honors in the American League for the second consecutive month. Making five starts in August, Lynn posted an 0-1 record, with a 4.67 ERA, 26% K rate, and 1.19 WHIP. In his last outing, a 7-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Lynn threw 95 pitches in five innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out seven batters.

This season, Lynn has a 10-4 record, making 24 starts, with a 2.59 ERA, 27% K rate, and a 1.05 WHIP. In 11 starts, he has struck out seven or more batters, and among qualified starters, he ranks sixth in ERA, 15th in K rate, and 14th in WHIP. The righty primarily throws a two-pitch mix of fastball (61%) and cutter (31%), with the four-seam fastball being the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate, and a 51% PutAway rate.

Lynn should start the regular season’s final month against the Kansas City Royals, followed by a meeting with the Boston Red Sox. The White Sox will rely heavily on Lynn to continue to produce effective outings as they look toward postseason play, with the team currently atop the American League Central.

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Current Odds +145

One of the most dominant pitchers in the majors, Gerrit Cole consistently produces effective outings for the Yankees, a team with playoff aspirations while currently holding the first Wild Card spot in the American League. Despite missing time because of COVID-19, Cole made three starts in August, posting a 3-0 record, with a 0.51 ERA, 33% K Rate, and 0.96 WHIP. In his last outing, an 8-2 win against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 27, Cole threw 104 pitches in 6 innings of work, allowing six hits and striking out nine batters.

In his second year with New York, Cole has a 12-6 record, including a 2.92 ERA, 34% K rate, and a 0.97 WHIP. In 17 of his starts, he has struck out seven or more batters, including a season-high 13 against the Baltimore Orioles on Apr. 6. The ace also ranks 10th in ERA, 3rd in K rate, and 5th in WHIP among qualified starters this season.

His arsenal includes a four-pitch mix of fastball (47%), slider (21%), curveball (16%), and changeup (14%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters and one of the more effective pitches in the majors. With a 42% K rate, the pitch is used in 41% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate, and a 46% PutAway rate.

Cole will start the month with meetings against the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays. With the Yankees firmly in playoff contention, the team will need dominant performances from Cole to make a deep push into October.