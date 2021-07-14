American League Defeats National League 5-2 In 2021 All Star Game

American League Defeats National League

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs and launched a mammoth 468-foot home run to propel the American League to a 5-2 victory over the National League.

In the fifth inning, his RBI ground out gave the American League a 3-0 lead and proved to be the game-winner in the contest. The Blue Jays All-Star was the only player to drive in multiple runs. Thus, he was a deserving winner of the MVP Award.

While Guerrero was a big part of the story on Tuesday night, the other storyline involves the National League, which has lost eight consecutive All-Star games. This is pretty alarming, especially when you consider that Major League Baseball alternates between a National League and American League ballpark each year. The rosters are always changing more or less, and it’s not like there’s anything that would suggest that the American League is rife with more talented players: Each side has Cy Young winners, MVP winners, Silver Sluggers, and elite closers, so why does the National League keep getting dominated in these games?

One explanation could be the familiarity of the designated hitter (DH) by the American League. It’s entirely plausible that players who are proficient at the plate but much less skilled in the field tend to ply their trade in the American League. And in an exhibition like the All-Star Game, players are constantly being rotated in and out, so poor defensive players may be less likely to be exposed because they don’t play the whole game.

However, recently, MLB has allowed both teams to utilize a DH in American and National League parks during the All-Star Game.

Nonetheless, we’re left with the possibility the American League’s dominance in this event has to do with an innate feeling of confidence or ora of invincibility that stems from their early embrace of the idea of a designated hitter.

If not, then how else do we explain this phenomenon?

