American League MVP Futures Odds and Analysis

Top 10 Odds for AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani: Current -200

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Current +170

Xander Bogaerts: Current +4000 |

Mike Trout: Current +5000

Matt Olson: Current +5000

Marcus Semien: Current +5000

Jose Ramirez: Current +5000

Aaron Judge: Current +6000

Rafael Devers: Current +6000

JD Martinez: Current +6000

Carlos Correa: Current +6000

Shohei Ohtani vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The American League MVP battle has really turned into a two-horse race with a pair of studs that have distanced themself from the rest of the field. Shohei Ohtani (-200) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+170) are sure going to make the second half of the season interesting while making it awfully difficult even to consider throwing some cash as any other players.

Vlad is Crushing Pitchers in his Breakout Season

Although Guerrero Jr. has been one of the hottest prospects over the past few years, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who expected this kind of production this season. Guerrero didn’t exactly live up to all that hype in his first season and a half (COVID-shortened). The second-generation star in the making hit just .272 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI in 464 at-bats in his 2019 rookie season.

He followed that up with a less than spectacular 60 game 2020 campaign with a .262 average, nine homers, and 33 RBI. Questions about his weight, dedication, and what kind of major leaguer he would be crept into the narrative and had Jays fans wondering if they had another bust on their hands.

Fast forward to the first half of this season, and Guerrero has been debatably the best pure hitter in baseball. The Jays’ masher leads Fernando Tatis Jr for the major league lead in OPS by over .26 points, Adj. Batting Wins 4.1 to 3.3 and Adj. Batting Runs 42 to 34. The Dominican dominator is second in the league in RBI and leads head-to-head competitor Shohei Ohtani by four bags in total bases. He does, however, trail Ohtani by four round-trippers on the year.

Ohtani, Oh My!

Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to take the AL MVP because he’s doing something that really hasn’t ever been done since stop motion flicks and people dancing the Charleston. The Angels hurler/masher not only has a leg up on Vlad with 31 home runs, but he also leads baseball in WPA, at-bats per HR, and extra base hits.

The Japanese dual-discipline athlete in the very same sport is also spinning gems on the mound. Ohtani is coming off a seven-inning gem where he held the AL East division-leading Red Sox to five hits, two earned runs, and four strikeouts for a big Angels W. He’s 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched.

The knock against the Angels when teammate Mike Trout (+5000) was winning MVPs was their record was always fairly mediocre. This year Ohtani has stepped up with Trout yet again on the shelf and has them just a game back of Vladdy’s Blue Jays in the AL Wild-Card race.

The Supporting Actors

The leadoff man in Guerrero’s lineup, Marcus Semien, has shot up the MVP standings from obscurity/journeyman status to +5000 and a share of the fourth-best odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Semien is on pace to smash career-bests in home runs, RBI, and stolen bases and has somewhere around a 40 HR, 100 RBI campaign. He’s been a huge difference-maker in his first season in Toronto and has essentially stolen the leadoff spot from George Springer, who has only played 16 games because of injury.

Matt Olson (+5000) lightning struck himself up the odds boards much in thanks to a .340, 7 HR, 20 RBI, and 20 run month of June. The A’s first baseman is a huge reason Oakland is 49-38 and holds the second wildcard slot.

Who Will Win it?

I’m putting my biggest unit on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. With Trout on the shelf; the Jays lineup is much stronger than the Angels, which provides him with plenty of protection in the lineup.

If a major injury doesn’t play a factor for the Montreal-born slugger, the award is his to lose in this camp.