Andrew McCutchen Hits 3 Run Walk Off Home Run As Phillies Defeat Nationals 6-5

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run walk-off home run to give the Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Nationals. Philadelphia finished with 11 hits in the game, but all six runs came on separate three-run home runs. Washington actually led by as many as four runs until Rhys Hoskins cut its lead to one with a 409-foot blast to left field. McCutchen’s shot was the icing on the cake as the Phillies move to one game over .500 (50-49) and 3.5 games behind the first-place Mets in the NL East.

Philadelphia and New York are the only two teams in the division above .500 at the moment. In the futures market, the Mets are -250 to win the division, but the Phillies might offer some value at +380.

It’s almost a miracle Philadelphia has even been able to hang around in the division despite having the second-worst bullpen in the majors. If they can add a bullpen arm like Craig Kimbrel, that could give them a real chance to run the Mets down. New York hasn’t been able to create enough separation to dissuade any would-be challengers.

With Ronald Acuna done for the season in Atlanta, Bryce Harper is probably the best remaining position player in the division. Philadelphia’s also getting a big boost from McCutchen, who’s playing some of his best baseballs in recent years.

You might want to get the best number now because if they commit to making a big move before the deadline, their odds will likely be even shorter.

