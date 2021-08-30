Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Betting Preview

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Diamondbacks +144|Padres -172

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-122)|Padres -1.5 (+102)

Total: 9 Over -120| Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Diamondbacks N/A|Padres +6500

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres News, Analysis, and Pick

A wild card berth is turning into a pipe dream for the San Diego Padres. The Padres, who were once comfortably in a playoff position, have fallen 1.5 games back of the Cincinnati Reds. They open up a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday but could slide further out of a playoff spot.

The Padres have dropped eight of their past 10 and 13 of their past 16 games. After resolving a strained left oblique, Chris Paddack comes off the injured list to make his first start since July 27. Paddack hasn’t been hard to figure out this season, ranking in the 21st percentile of some key advanced metrics. The 25-year-old is giving up an expected batting average in the 15th percentile, average exit velocity in the 18th percentile, and an expected slugging percentage in the 21st percentile. Consequently, Paddack has an earned run average of 5.13 and allows 1.32 walks and hits per inning pitched.

Tyler Gilbert will make the fourth start of his young career on Monday and has been impressive early on. Other than getting roughed up at Coors Field, the lefty has been nearly unhittable. Gilbert has allowed just five hits in 17.2 innings pitched outside of Coors Field, giving up just two earned runs. San Diego has struggled against southpaws all season, recording the 24th on-base plus slugging percentage, second-fewest home runs, and scoring the seventh-fewest runs in the bigs.

Monday isn’t a good spot to back the Padres as -172 favorites. Paddack is getting his first start in over a month, and San Diego will have to contend with a soft-throwing lefty to try and get out of their offensive rut. We’re taking a stance on the home underdogs in this one.

The Bet: Diamondbacks +144