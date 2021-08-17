Athletics vs. White Sox Betting Preview

Both pitchers are in good form as Bassitt comes into the matchup with a 3.31 xFIP, while Lopez has a 3.35 xFIP over the last month, along with an elite strikeout rate of almost 34%. The White Sox starter has done well to limit left-handed hitters to a .292 wOBA, and right-handers have had even less success, as evidenced by a .192 wOBA.
The Picks
On Monday, the series opener went under the total after closing at nine, which is probably why we have a total of 8.5 for the second game of this series. Thus, given the playoff atmosphere and two teams with very capable bullpens, look for a similarly low-scoring scenario to play out again in this game.
If you’re looking for a side, you’d have to lean to Oakland with the advantage they’ll have with the better starting pitcher on the mound. FanDuel Sportsbook has this game at essentially a pick’em with both teams listed at -108 odds.
