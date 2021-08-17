Athletics vs. White Sox Betting Preview

Pitching Matchup

On Tuesday, the Athletics will send Chris Bassitt to the mound, and the White Sox will counter with Reynaldo Lopez.

Both pitchers are in good form as Bassitt comes into the matchup with a 3.31 xFIP, while Lopez has a 3.35 xFIP over the last month, along with an elite strikeout rate of almost 34%. The White Sox starter has done well to limit left-handed hitters to a .292 wOBA, and right-handers have had even less success, as evidenced by a .192 wOBA.

The Picks

On Monday, the series opener went under the total after closing at nine, which is probably why we have a total of 8.5 for the second game of this series. Thus, given the playoff atmosphere and two teams with very capable bullpens, look for a similarly low-scoring scenario to play out again in this game.

If you’re looking for a side, you’d have to lean to Oakland with the advantage they’ll have with the better starting pitcher on the mound. FanDuel Sportsbook has this game at essentially a pick’em with both teams listed at -108 odds.