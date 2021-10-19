Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Guide

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Braves +160|Dodgers -190

Spread: Braves +1.5 (-142)|Dodgers -1.5 (+118)

Total: 7.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Braves +200|Dodgers +290

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers could face a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series deficit with a loss tonight. Thankfully, they’re sending Walker Buehler to the mound for Game 3, who has been an absolute stud at home this season.

Buehler finished the regular season with an 11-2 record at home, pitching to a 2.05 earned run average and allowing just 0.96 walks and hits per inning pitched. The young righty struck out 9.51 batters per nine innings while allowing 0.95 home runs per nine. He carried that assertiveness into the postseason, where Buehler limited the San Francisco Giants to one run in 4.1 innings of a must-win Game 4 of the NLDS.

The Braves could see some fallback in their offensive metrics over the coming games. Atlanta has benefitted from timely hitting, thanks to Joc Pederson and Austin Riley. Pederson’s postseason on-base plus slugging percentage (1.357) is nearly double his regular-season total (.752), while Riley’s playoff on-base plus slugging percentage (1.098) is 200 points higher than his regular-season average (.898). Both players are on an unsustainable path and will come back to earth, bringing the Braves run total down with them.

The Dodgers offense should get back on track tonight at Chavez Ravine. LA finished with the fifth-best on-base plus slugging percentage at home this season, scoring the seventh-most runs. Morton doesn’t give up a lot of hard contact, but the Dodgers can manufacture runs up and down their batting order.

The starting pitchers in tonight’s contest will be on their A-game, meaning runs will be at a premium. We’re expecting the Dodgers to find a way to win a low-scoring affair as the Braves hitters cool off.

The Bet: Dodgers -190, Under 7.5 -115

