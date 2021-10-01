Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Betting Guide

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Braves -142|Mets +120

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+140)|Mets +1.5 (-170)

Total: 9 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Braves +1400|Mets N/A

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets News, Analysis, and Pick

The New York Mets season mercifully comes to an end this weekend. New York entered the season with legitimate playoff aspirations, acquiring multiple top-talent players throughout the offseason, but could not translate that to a successful season. We’re betting that continues tonight against the Atlanta Braves.

Offense has been the Mets’ weak spot all season. They rank 24th in the majors with a .706 on-base plus slugging percentage, which has decreased to .678 over the past 15 days. Runs have been scarce, with output dropping to 3.7 runs per game over their past 12.

Huascar Ynoa was roughed up in his last start, but the 23-year-old is set up well for a bounce-back spot tonight. Ynoa has been sensational at home this season, tossing a 2.60 earned run average and allowing a paltry 0.89 walks and hits per inning pitched across 45.0 innings pitched at Truist Park. Furthering his cause, the Mets have yet to see Ynoa in his career. That gives him a couple of times through the order while they figure out his repertoire. The way the Mets are hitting, that could be the full 6.0 innings.

The Braves have been one of the best teams at home this season. Atlanta ranks top 10 in on-base plus slugging percentage, runs, and home runs. Those metrics could be perpetuated against Tylor Megill. Megill has been coming unglued recently, giving up ten runs over his past two starts, spanning just 7.0 innings. The 26-year-old has more walks than strikeouts over that span, allowing 2.85 walks and hits per inning pitched.

The betting price on the Braves doesn’t accurately reflect their chances against the Mets, leaving an edge in backing the home side.

The Bet: Braves -142