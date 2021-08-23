Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees Betting Preview

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Braves -112|Yankees -102

Spread: Braves +1.5 (-182)|Yankees -1.5 (+150)

Total: 9 Over -120| Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Braves +1500|Yankees +1000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees News, Analysis, and Pick

Winners of nine in a row and 16 of their last 19, the New York Yankees travel to Atlanta for an interdivisional matchup with the streaking Braves. Atlanta also comes in scorching after they won nine in a row and 16 of their last 18. With two hot teams of this caliber going head-to-head, linemakers had no choice but to open this line near a pick’em price.

Huascar Ynoa made his first start since May 16 last week when he tossed 5.1 innings of shutout ball against the Miami Marlins. Ynoa limited the Fish to three hits and one walk in the contest while striking out four. Getting through the Yankees order won’t be a walk in the park for the 23-year-old, and Ynoa has come concerning metrics that suggest that Yankees should feast on him Monday night.

Ynoa gives up a hard-hit percentage of 45.8%, putting him in the bottom 7% of the league. Consequently, his average exit velocity is also among the worst, ranking in the bottom 8% of the league. It’s not surprising that the Yankees have been effective offensively during their winning streak with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .792 over the last 15 days, but they’ve also put up 29 runs over their last four games. Yankees bats will be booming Monday night.

Jordan Montgomery has just one win since June 3, despite putting forward some strong efforts. The lefty has held opponents to four runs over his last four games, with three of those coming in his last start. Montgomery has allowed just one home run during that span, striking 22 and walking seven. The big man deserves better than the one win he has over the four-game sample, and the Yankees are in a good position to give him the run support he needs to earn another W.

This game will be ratcheted up to playoff intensity as both teams continue their quest for the postseason. The betting market favors the Braves, but our analysis warrants a play on the underdog Yankees as they get to Ynoa and hang on for the win.

The Bets: Yankees -102