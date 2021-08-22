Aug. 22 MLB Betting Guide: Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Info

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Marlins +128| Reds -152

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Odds to Win World Series: Marlins NA| Reds +5000

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Picks

The Reds have been productive at the plate, and the trend should continue Sunday. Expect the offense to provide plenty of run support for Gutierrez

The Bet: Cincinnati (-152)

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds News and Analysis

Probables: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) vs. Vladimir Gutierrez (Reds)

Projected Lineup

Cincinnati will look to go for the series sweep of the Miami Marlins after a 7-4 win, jumping to a 3-0 series lead and tied for the second Wild Card in the National League.

Miami Marlins Analysis

Sandy Alcantara takes the mound, making his 26th start of the season. He last pitched in a 2-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 17, going eight innings, throwing 105 pitches, allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven batters. Posting a 7-11 record this season for the Marlins, Alcantara has a 3.39 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Alcantara ranks 17th in ERA, 21st in WHIP and 29th in K rate.

His arsenal includes three pitches: fastball (49%), changeup (25%) and slider (22%). His changeup is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 26% K rate, used in 41% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 40% PutAway rate.

The Reds will likely start Jonathan India, Tyler Naquin, Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto at the top of the order. This season, Cincinnati has been one of the more productive teams in the majors, ranking fifth in batting average (.253), third in OBP (.334) and 14th in strikeout rate (23%).

Cincinnati Reds Analysis

Vladimir Gutierrez will make his 16th start of the season, last pitching in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 17, going 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out seven batters. The rookie has an 8-4 record, with a 3.87 ERA, 17% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP.

The righty has a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (47%), slider (23%), curveball (19%) and changeup (11%) and prefers to throw his slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 25% K rate, used in 29% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Marlins should include Miguel Rojas, Jazz Chisholm, Jesus Aguilar and Lewis Brinson. Miami is 19th in batting average (.237) with the eighth-lowest OBP (.304) and the third-highest strikeout rate (26%).