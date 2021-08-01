August 1 MLB Betting Guide: Boston in a Primetime Matchup

MLB Betting Guide for Sunday, August 1

It’s the start of a new month, and what better way to celebrate the summer than with a full slate of MLB baseball action. As we close out the weekend series, there are a few spots to lock-in.

Keep an eye on the weather in the northeast, specifically New York, Pittsburgh and Washington. Current forecasts in the areas call for rain at some point during the afternoon.

Find out which games you should target.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Brewers +142| Braves -168

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (+100) | Under (-122)

Odds to Win World Series: Brewers +1200 | Braves +4500

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Picks

The Braves have been very effective at the plate this season, ranking as one of the top teams in batting average and OBP. Morton has also produced effective outings as of late, going 3-0 in July. Expect Atlanta to provide plenty of run support for Morton, securing a series win.

The Bet: Braves (-168)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves News and Analysis

Probables: Brett Anderson (Brewers) vs. Charlie Morton (Braves)

Projected Lineup

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Brewers and Braves head to the finale, looking to make a push to the postseason with a series win. Milwaukee took the series opener Friday, with a 9-5 victory, followed by the Braves taking Game 2 Saturday, winning 8-1.

Milwaukee Brewers Analysis

Brett Anderson takes the mound for the Brewers, making his 16th start of the season. Anderson last pitched in a July 27, 9-0-win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing 72 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three hits and striking out three batters. In his first meeting with the Braves this season, a 5-1 loss on May 15, Anderson threw 77 pitches in 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out three batters.

The 13-year veteran has a 3-5 record this season, with a 3.86 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.30 WHIP. He uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (49%), changeup (22%), curveball (11%) and slider (10%). Look for Anderson to throw his two-seam sinker as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 12% K rate, used in 21% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 25% CSW rate, 9% Whiff rate and a 32% PutAway rate. Keep an eye on Anderson’s tendency to allow home runs. This season, his home run-to-fly ball rate is 18%, the 16th highest among pitchers who have thrown at least 60 innings this year.

The Braves will likely start Joc Pederson, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley at the top of the order. The team is batting .243 this season, with a .322 OBP and a 24% strikeout rate, which is the ninth-highest in the league.

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Charlie Morton takes the mound today, making his 22nd start of the year. He last pitched in a 12-5 win over the New York Mets on July 27, going five innings, throwing 89 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five batters. The 14-year veteran has a 10-3 record, with a 3.72 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 35th in ERA, 18th in K rate and 26th in WHIP.

Morton uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (51%), curveball (80%) and cutter (10%), preferring to use the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 39% K rate and is used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 37% CSW rate, 43% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

Look for the Brewers to likely start Kolten Wong, Willy Adames, Omar Narvaez and Eduardo Escobar at the top. Narvaez has had the most success against Morton in his career, going 3-for-8 with a home run. The leaders in the NL Central, the Brewers, have the fourth-lowest batting average, hitting .229 with a .318 OPB and the sixth-highest strikeout rate at 25%.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Red Sox +142 | Rays -168

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Red Sox +1200 | Rays +1100

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Picks

Boston is primed to make a push for the postseason. Although McClanahan has been effective in his first year in the majors, tonight’s matchup will prove to be a test, facing one of the more effective teams in the league.

The Bet: Red Sox (+142)

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays News and Analysis

Probables: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) vs. Shane McClanahan (Rays)

Projected Lineup

Tonight’s national TV game features a matchup between the top teams in the AL East. Tampa is looking for the series sweep against the Boston Red Sox after a 9-5-win Saturday, jumping to the top spot in the division by one-half game.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Red Sox tonight, making his 20th start of the season. Pivetta last pitched in a 5-4 Red Sox win over the Toronto Blue Jays, recording a no-decision after pitching 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out three batters. Facing the Rays twice this season, he has a 1-0 record, throwing 11.2 innings, allowing two hits and striking out 12 batters.

Pivetta has an 8-4 record this season with a 4.51 ERA, 26% K rate, and a 1.34 WHIP. His arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (50%), slider (24%) and curveball (21%). He’ll likely throw his knuckle curve to strike out batters. The pitch has a 40% K rate, used in 44% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 26% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Rays will likely start Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi, Nelson Cruz and Austin Meadows at the top of the order. The team has had struggled at the plate this year, with the ninth-lowest batting average, hitting .234 a .316 OBP and the second-highest strikeout rate at 26%.

Tampa Bay Rays Analysis

Shane McClanahan makes his 16th start of the season, last pitching on July 27, a 4-3-loss to the New York Yankees. He threw 89 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out six batters.

The rookie has a 4-4 record, with a 3.93 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.31 WHIP. Among starters this year, he is fourth in pitches thrown with a velocity more than 100 MPHS at 15, only behind Gerrit Cole, Sandy Alcantara and Jacob deGrom.

McClanahan uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (39%), slider (37%), curveball (13%) and changeup (10%). He prefers to use his slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 40% K rate, used in 42% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 42% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.