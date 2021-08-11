August 11 MLB Betting Guide: A Showdown in Camden Yards

MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday, August 11

A full day of MLB baseball awaits to help get through the midweek monotony. With a few teams in great spots, lock into your favorite teams.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -118 | Orioles +100

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Tigers +60000 | Orioles N/A

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Picks

The Tigers should find a way to get to Harvey, who has the sixth-highest WHIP among pitchers who have thrown at least 90 innings this season (1.53). Keep an eye on the forecast, with weather concerns around the Baltimore area. If the game is delayed, Harvey could also see a shorter outing with a bullpen staff with the third-highest ERA (5.35).

The Bet: Tigers (-118)

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles News and Analysis

Probables: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) vs. Matt Harvey (Orioles)

After a two-hour rain delay Tuesday night, the Tigers and Orioles head to the second game of the series, with the Tigers winning 9-4.

Detroit Tigers Analysis

Tarik Skubal takes the mound for the Tigers, making his 21st start of the season, last pitching in an 8-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 5. Skubal threw 91 pitches in five innings of work, allowing five hits and striking out four batters. In his first matchup with the Orioles this season, a 4-3 loss on July 30, Skubal went 5.2 innings allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out four batters.

With a 7-10 record this season, Skubal has a 4.32 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.31 WHIP.

His pitch-mix includes a three-pitch arsenal of fastball (55%), slider (22%) and changeup (15%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 33% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

The Orioles will likely start Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander at the top of the order. Baltimore is hitting .239 with the sixth-lowest OBP at .303 with a 23% K rate.

Baltimore Orioles Analysis

Matt Harvey takes the mound for the Orioles, making his 23rd start of the season. He last pitched in a 10-3 Orioles loss to the New York Yankees on Aug. 4, recording a no-decision after going four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out one batter.

The nine-year veteran faced the Tigers in a 4-3 win on July 30, going 6.1 innings allowing six hits and striking out five batters.

Since the All-Star break, Harvey has had glimmers of his former self, going 3-1 in July with a 2.45 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. This season, posting a 6-10 record, Harvey has a 6.13 ERA, 16% K rate and a 1.53 WHIP.

The righty has a four-pitch mix of fastball (56%), slider (20%), curveball (12%) and changeup (11%). Harvey prefers to use the slider to strike out batters. With a 25% K rate, the pitch is used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 43% PutAway rate.

The Tigers will likely use Akil Badoo, Jonathan Schoop, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera and the top of the order. The Tigers are hitting .241 this season, with a .309 OBP and the fifth-highest strikeout rate of 26%.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Info

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: White Sox -166| Twins +140

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: White Sox +600 | Twins N/A

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Picks

Despite a tough matchup against a Twins offense that ranks in the top half in batting average, OBP and has the ninth-lowest strikeout rate, Lance Lynn should have plenty of run support from the Chicago Bats.

The Bet: White Sox (-166)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins News and Analysis

Probables: Lance Lynn (White Sox) vs. Bailey Ober (Twins)

In the latest matchup between these two American League Central rivals, the Twins look to grab the series win after a 3-4 win Tuesday night, with the series tied at one game apiece.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

White Sox ace Lance Lynn takes the mound, making his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in an 8-6 White Sox win over the Chicago Cubs, recording a no-decision after throwing 100 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight batters. This season, in four meetings with the Twins, Lynn has a 2-0 record, throwing a total of 24 innings, allowing four runs on 16 hits and striking out 21 batters.

A dominant force on the mound, Lynn ranks first in ERA (2.04), 14th in K rate (27%) and 13th in WHIP (1.05) among qualified starters, posting a 10-3 record, and is the current favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award.

Lynn uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (61%) and cutter (32%) primarily. He’ll likely throw his four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Twins should start with Max Kepler, Brent Rooker, Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Andrelton Simmons, who is projected to hit ninth. Simmons has had the most success against Lynn in his career, going 7=for-25 with one home run.

Minnesota Twins Analysis

Bailey Ober takes the mound for the Twins, making his 13th start of the season. Ober last pitched in a 5-4 Twins win against the Houston Astros on Aug. 6, going five innings, throwing 80 pitches, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five batters. The rookie has faced the White Sox four times this season, posting a 1-1 record, throwing a combined 17.1 innings, allowing 12 runs on 16 hits and striking out 18 batters.

Ober has a 1-1 record with a 4.99 ERA, 25% K rate, and a 1.30 WHIP.

Ober uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (58%), slider (16%), changeup (14%) and curveball (12%). He’ll likely throw the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 22% K rate, used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The White Sox will likely start Tim Anderson, Adam Engel, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez at the top of the order. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the White Sox rank eighth in batting average, hitting .250 with the fourth-highest OBP of .332 and a 23% strikeout rate.