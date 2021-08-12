August 12 MLB Betting Guide: If You Build It

MLB Betting Guide for Thursday, August 12

Get a head start to the weekend with a full-day split slate of MLB baseball action.

The current forecast suggests a quieter day with all games likely to play interrupted. Read below to see which games you should target.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Game Info

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Athletics -184 | Indians +154

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Athletics +1600 | Indians +4500

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Prediction and Picks

Oakland should get to Morgan early in the game, allowing Bassit to record his 12th win of the season, facing a mediocre Cleveland offense.

The Bet: Athletics (-184)

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians News and Analysis

Probables: Chris Bassit (Athletics) vs. Eli Morgan (Indians)

Projected Lineup

Heading into the final game of a three-game set, the Oakland Athletics look to go for the series sweep against the Cleveland Indians after a 6-3-win Wednesday night.

Oakland Athletics Analysis

Chris Bassit takes the mound, making his 24th start of the season. Bassit last pitched in a 4-1 Athletics win over the Texas Rangers on Aug. 6, recording a no-decision after pitching seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out eight batters. In his first matchup against the Indians, a 4-2 loss on July 18, Bassit threw 94 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out eight batters.

Posting an 11-3 record this season, Bassist has a 3.19 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.04 WHIP, striking out eight or more batters in eight starts. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks 14th in ERA, 24th in K rate, and 12th in WHIP.

Bassit uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (56%), cutter (18%), changeup (10%) and slider (10%). He’ll likely throw the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 38% rate, used in 60% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 25% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

Cleveland will likely start Myles Straw, Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes at the top of the order. This season, the Indians are hitting .233, the seventh-lowest batting average in the majors, 23% K rate and a .299 OBP, the third-lowest in the majors.

Cleveland Indians Analysis

Eli Morgan makes his 10th start of the season, last pitching in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 7. Morgan threw 88 pitches in seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three strikeouts. In his first meeting with the Athletics this season, a 5-4 Athletics win on July 16, Morgan recorded a no-decision, going five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out six batters.

Posting a 1-4 record this season, Morgan has a 6.09 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.26 WHIP. His pitch arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (49%), changeup (24%) and slider (23%). His changeup is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. Thrown 166 times this season, the pitch has a 28% K rate, used in 43% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 40% PutAway rate.

The Athletics will likely start Mark Canha, Starling Marte, Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie at the top. Oakland is collectively hitting .235 this season, with a 22% strikeout rate and a .315 OBP.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees +134| White Sox -158

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (+100) | Under (-122)

Odds to Win World Series: Yankees +50000 | White Sox +3300

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Picks

The red-hot White Sox should use this primetime matchup as an opportunity to showcase their productive offense, especially against Heaney, who has the 10th highest home run-to-flyball rate among pitchers who have thrown more than 100 innings of 17%.

The Bet: White Sox (-158)

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Andrew Heaney (Yankees) vs. Lance Lynn (White Sox)

Projected Lineup

The White Sox and Yankees kick off a three-game series in an exciting venue. The teams will play at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA.

New York Yankees Analysis

Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Yankees, making his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 7, going six innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out nine batters. In his first meeting with the White Sox, an 12-8 loss on Apr. 2, Heaney, a member of the Los Angeles Angeles, threw 70 pitches in three innings of work, allowing seven runs on five hits, striking out four batters.

With a 7-8 record this season, Heaney has a 5.45 ERA, a 28% K rate and a 1.31 WHIP. He uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (59%), curveball (23%) and a changeup (18%). His curveball is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 37% K rate, the pitch is used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 54% PutAWay rate.

The White Sox will likely use Tim Anderson, Adam Engel, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez at the top of the order. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the White Sox, are hitting .249, with the fourth-highest OBP of .331 and a 23% strikeout rate.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

After a late scratch before Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins, White Sox ace Lance Lynn takes the mound, making his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in an 8-6 White Sox win over the Chicago Cubs, recording a no-decision after throwing 100 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight batters. This season, in four meetings with the Twins, Lynn has a 2-0 record, throwing a total of 24 innings, allowing four runs on 16 hits and striking out 21 batters.

A dominant force on the mound, Lynn ranks first in ERA (2.04), 14th in K rate (27%) and 13th in WHIP (1.05) among qualified starters, posting a 10-3 record, and is the current favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award.

Lynn uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (61%) and cutter (32%) primarily. He’ll likely throw his four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Yankees should start with DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo. New York is 18th in batting average (.237), ninth in OBP (.325) and have the ninth-highest strikeout rate of 24%.