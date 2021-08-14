August 14 MLB Betting Guide: The Return of Chris Sale

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, August 14

Saturday’s MLB baseball action is the perfect backdrop to a late-summer weekend. With a doubleheader starting at 2:10 p.m. Eastern to a west coast nightcap at 10:10 p.m., lock into your favorite teams.

Keep an eye on the weather in Washington. With rain in the forecast, the Nationals meeting with the Atlanta Braves has a chance for a washout or delay.

Read below to see which games you should target.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Orioles +225 | Red Sox -275

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Red Sox +1800 | Orioles NA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks

Despite concerns about Sale’s length in his season debut, the Red Sox should provide plenty of run support, facing Lopez, who has the third-highest WHIP among pitchers who have thrown more than 100 innings.

The Bet: Red Sox (-275)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Jorge Lopez (Orioles) vs. Chris Sale (Red Sox)

Projected Lineup

After an 8-1 Red Sox win Friday night to open the series against the Orioles in Fenway, Boston looks to jump ahead to a 2-0 series lead, with one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball returning to the mound.

Baltimore Orioles Analysis

Jorge Lopez takes the mound for the Orioles, making his 24th start of the season. He last pitched in a 9-6 Orioles loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 8, recording a no-decision after pitching six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five batters. In two meetings with the Red Sox this season, Lopez is 0-1, throwing 9.2 innings, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and striking out nine batters.

With a 3-12 record this season, Lopez has a 5.75 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.60 WHIP.

His arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (57%), curveball (23%) and changeup (13%). Look for the four-seam fastball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 23% K rate, used in 29% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 39% PutAway rate.

At the top of the order, the Red Sox will likely start Kike Hernandez, Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Boston has the third-highest batting average, hitting .258 this season, with a .322 OBP and a 23% K rate.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Today, Chris Sale makes his 2021 season debut, returning to the mound after missing the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In the 2019 season, Sale posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA, 35.6% K rate and a 1.09 WHIP. Among starters who threw more than 140 innings that season, he ranked second in K rate, 16th in WHIP and 59th in WHIP.

Sale should use a three-pitch mix of fastball (46%), slider (38%) and changeup (15%). The lefty prefers to throw a four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 46% K rate, used in 46% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 64% PutAway rate.

The Orioles will likely use Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander at the top of the order. Baltimore this season is hitting .240 with a 23% strikeout rate and the fifth-lowest OBP of .303.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -190 | Mets +160

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Dodgers +340 | Mets +3400

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks

Expect the Dodgers’ bats to get to Walker early, paving the way for Buehler to pick up his 13th win of the season.

The Bet: Dodgers (-190)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets News and Analysis

Probables: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) vs. Taijuan Walker (Mets)

Projected Lineup

After a 6-5-Dodgers win in extra innings Friday night, two teams with postseason aspirations head into the second game of the weekend slugfest.

Los Angeles Dodgers Analysis

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler takes the mound, making his 24th start of the season. He last pitched in an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 8, throwing 95 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight batters.

With a 12-2 record this season, Buehler has a 2.13 ERA, 26% K rate and a 0.93 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Buehler is first in ERA, 18th in K rate and fourth in WHIP, placing him as +350 to win the NL Cy Young Award, second only behind Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

Buehler uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (53%), cutter (15%) curveball (14%) and slider (14%). Look for the knuckle curve variety to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 42% K rate, used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 63% PutAway rate.

The Mets should start Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith at the top of the order. The team is hitting .237 this season, with a .314 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

New York Mets Analysis

Taijuan Walker will make his 22nd start of the season, last pitching in a 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug.8. He threw 89 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one batter.

With a 7-7 record this season, Walker has a 3.89 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP.

Walker uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (57%), slider (22%) and changeup (11%), preferring to use the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 31% K rate, used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 26% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The Dodgers will likely start Trea Turner, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Corey Seager at the top of the order. One of the more productive teams in the league, the Dodgers are 10th in batting average (.246), second in OBP (.335) and have the 10th-lowest strikeout rate (22%).