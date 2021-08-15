August 15 MLB Betting Guide: A Battle in Philly

MLB Betting Guide for Sunday, August 15

Close out the weekend with a full serving of MLB baseball action, guaranteed to have you glued to the couch. With ideal weather and teams looking to close out the series, plenty of excitement starts at 1:05 p.m. Eastern.

Read below to see which games you should target.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Reds +120 | Phillies -142

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Reds +5500 | Phillies +3000

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Picks

Expect a higher scoring affair in today’s series finale, with two of the top offenses squaring off, with postseason aspirations.

The Bet: Over (8)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies News and Analysis

Probables: Sonny Gray (Reds) vs. Aaron Nola (Phillies)

Projected Lineup

After a 6-1 Phillies win Saturday, the Reds and Phillies head into the series finale tied at one game apiece, with both teams trotting out their top-tier arms.

Cincinnati Reds Analysis

Sonny Gray takes the mound for the Reds, making his 18th start of the season. Gray last pitched in a 3-2 Reds loss to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 10, recording a no-decision after throwing 89 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out eight batters. In his first meeting with the Phillies, a 17-3 loss on Jun. 1, Gray went 4.2 innings, throwing 96 pitches and allowing four runs on six hits, striking out eight batters.

With a 4-6 record on the season, Gray has a 4.40 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.38 WHIP, striking out seven or more batters in nine starts this season.

Gray uses a three-pitch mix primarily consisting of fastball (54%), curveball (25%) and slider (15%). He’ll likely use the two-seam sinker as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 39% K rate, used in 44% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

At the top of the order, the Phillies will likely start Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius. Keep an eye on Brad Miller, projected to bat sixth. Miller is 10-for-39 against Gray. This season, the Phillies are hitting .241 with a .318 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

The Phillies will start Aaron Nola, who makes his 24th start of the season. Nola last pitched in a 5-0 Phillies loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 9, going four innings, throwing 51 pitches, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters. Facing the Reds in a 17-3 win on Jun. 1, Nola threw 94 pitches in five innings of work, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out two batters.

With a 7-6 record this season, Nola has a 4.35 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 41st in ERA, ninth in K rate and 21st in WHIP.

Nola’s arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (50%), curveball (28%) and changeup (21%), throwing the knuckle curve variety to strike out batters. The pitch has a 39% K rate, used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

The Reds should start with Jonathan India, Jesse Winker, Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto at the top. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the Reds are fifth in batting average (.252), third in OBP (.333) and 14th in strikeout rate (23%).

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Info

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Athletics -225 | Rangers +188

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Odds to Win World Series: Athletics +1800 | Rangers NA

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Picks

Oakland should rely on an effective outing from Manaea and secure the series win against the Rangers, with the bats facing a pitcher with a high WHIP.

The Bet: Athletics (-225)

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers News and Analysis

Probables: Sean Manaea (Rangers) vs. Kolby Allard (Rangers)

Projected Lineup

Heading into Sunday’s series finale, the Athletics and Rangers are tied at one game apiece after an 8-3-Athletics win Saturday.

Oakland Athletics Analysis

Athletics ace Sean Manaea takes the mound, making his 24th start of the season. Manaea last pitched in a 4-3 Athletics win over the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 10, recording a no-decision after throwing 69 pitches in 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two batters. In his first meeting against the Rangers, an 8-3 loss on July 1, Manaea threw 94 pitches in five innings of work, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out six batters.

Manaea has an 8-7 record this season, with a 3.41 ERA, 26% K rate, and a 1.21 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Manaea is 18th in ERA, 17th in K rate and 32nd in WHIP.

His pitch-mix includes three pitches, fastball (59%), changeup (26%) and curveball (15%). He prefers to use the curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch had a 33% K rate, used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Rangers should include Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Charlie Culberson, Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe. Collectively, the team has the second-lowest batting average (.223), with a 23% K rate and the lowest OBP at .289.

Texas Rangers Analysis

Kolby Allard takes the mound for the Rangers, making his 14th start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-4 Rangers win over the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 10, going six innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four batters. In three meetings with the Athletics this season, Allard is 0-3, going 18 innings, allowing 11 runs on 17 hits and striking out a combined nine batters.

Splitting time in relief and a starting role this season, Allard has a 2-10 record with a 4.93 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP. He uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (47%), cutter (25%) and changeup (16%), preferring to use the four-seam fastball for sitting down batters. The pitch has a 26% K rate, used in 32% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 18% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The Athletics will likely start Mark Canha, Starling Marte, Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie at the top. Although the team has the 11th-lowest batting average in the majors (.237), they have the 13th-highest OBP at .318 and the ninth-lowest strikeout rate at 22%.