August 22 MLB Betting Guide: Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game Info

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +205| Blue Jays -250

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Tigers +60000 | Blue Jays +4000

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks

Despite a favorable matchup for Blue Jays’ offense against Hutchison, look for Steven Matz to suppress runs, facing a Tigers offense with the second-highest strikeout rate.

The Bet: Under (10)

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays News and Analysis

Probables: Drew Hutchison (Tigers) vs. Steven Matz (Blue Jays)

Projected Lineup

With the three-game series tied at one game apiece, the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jay Jays head into the series finale Sunday afternoon.

Detroit Tigers Analysis

Drew Hutchison will make his second start of the year Sunday, last pitching in an 11-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 15. Hutchison went 1.2 innings, throwing 52 pitches, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out one batter. In his first season with the Tigers, he has an 0-1 record, with a 10.80 ERA, 7% K rate and a 4.80 WHIP. Before his start on Aug. 15, he last started in five games during the 2018 season as a member of the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 2-2 record in five starts, recording a 6.75 ERA, 15% K rate and a 1.78 WHIP.

He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (58%), slider (31%) and changeup (11%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch to strike out batters. In 2018, the pitch had a 25% K rate, used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

The Blue Jays will likely start Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Teoscar Hernandez at the top of the order. One of the more productive teams in the majors, Toronto is second in batting average (.264), sixth in OBP (.328) and has the second-lowest strikeout rate (21%).

Toronto Blue Jays Analysis

Steven Matz will make his 22nd start of the year for the Blue Jays, last pitching in an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 15. Matz threw 95 pitches in five innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four batters. Posting a 10-7 record this year, Matz has a 4.08 ERA, with a 23% K rate and a 1.39 WHIP.

His arsenal includes a four-pitch mix consisting of a fastball (50%), changeup (23%), curveball (16%) and slider (10%). Look for the two-seam sinker to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 25% K rate, used in 27% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 21% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The Tigers will likely start Derek Hill, Jonathan Schoop, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera at the top of the order. The Tigers are hitting .241, with a .308 OBP and the second-highest strikeout rate (26%).