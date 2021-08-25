August 25 MLB Betting Guide: Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox MLB Game Info

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Twins +160| Red Sox -190

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 10.5 Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Odds to Win World Series: Twins NA| Red Sox +2500

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks

Despite a last-last record in the AL Central, the Twins are one of the more productive teams in the league. They should prove to be a tough test for Pivetta, who has the 10th highest WHIP among pitchers who have thrown more than 120 innings and should also benefit from the hitter-friendly Fenway Park.

The Bet: Twins (+160)

Probables: Bailey Ober (Twins) vs. Nick Pivetta (Red Sox)

Projected Lineup

The Twins and Red Sox square off for the second game of a three-game set, with the Red Sox taking Game 1 11-9.

Minnesota Twins Analysis

Bailey Ober takes the mound for the Twins, making his 15th start of the season. Ober last pitched in a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 17, going six innings, throwing 69 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three batters. Posting a 1-2 record, Ober has a 4.38 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.26 WHIP.

Look for Ober to use a four-pitch mix of fastball (59%), slider (17%), changeup (12%) and curveball (11%). He’ll likely throw the four-seam fastball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 28% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 44% Putway Rate.

At the top of the order, the Red Sox will likely use Kike Hernandez, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber. Boston ranks third in batting average (.258), 10th in OBP (.324) and has the 10th-lowest strikeout rate (22%). Facing right-handed pitchers at home, the team is hitting (.274) with a .341 OBP and a 112 wRC+.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Red Sox, making his 25th start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Aug. 18, going 1.2 innings, throwing 57 pitches, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out one batter. With a 9-6 record this season, Pivetta has a 4.43 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP.

Pivetta uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (51%), slider (24%) and curveball (21%). He’ll likely use the knuckle curve to strike out batters. The pitch has a 40% K rate, used in 44% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Twins should start with Max Kepler, Brent Rooker, Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson at the top of the order. This season, the team is hitting .243 with a .317 OBP and a 22% K rate. Facing right-handed pitcher, the team has a .214 batting average, .319 OBP and a 104 wRC+