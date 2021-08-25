August 25 MLB Betting Guide: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets MLB Game Info

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +100| Mets -118

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-114) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Giants +950 | Mets +7500

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks

There should be a concern in Johnny Cueto’s return from the injured list in today’s matchup. He is currently projected to strike out 4.8 batters and should have a tough outing against a Mets offense.

The Bet: Mets (-118)

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets News and Analysis

Probables: Johnny Cueto (Giants) vs. Taijuan Walker (Mets)

Projected Lineup

After an 8-0 Giants win Tuesday night, the Giants and Mets head to the second game of a three-game set in New York, with both teams looking toward the postseason.

San Francisco Giants Analysis

Johnny Cueto makes his 19th start of the season, last pitching in a 5-4 Giants win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Cueto recorded a no-decision after throwing 90 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out three batters. Posting a 7-6 record this season, the 14-year veteran has a 3.89 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.28 WHIP.

Cueto’s pitch mix includes an arsenal of fastball (51%), changeup (23%) and slider (23%). He prefers to use the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 33% K rate, used in 41% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The Mets will likely start Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto at the top of the order. Making a late-season push for the postseason, the Mets are hitting .234 with a .312 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate. Facing right-handed pitchers, the team has a .232 batting average, with a .308 OBP and 91 wRC+.

New York Mets Analysis

Taijuan Walker makes his 24th start of the season, last pitching in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 19. Walker threw 99 pitches in six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six batters. With a 7-8 record this season, Walker has a 3.86 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.18 WHIP.

Walker uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (57%), slider (22%) and changeup (13%). He’ll likely throw the four-seam fastball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate, used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The Giants will likely start LaMonte Wade, Tommy La Stella, Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant at the top of the order. Leading the National League West, the team is hitting .245 with a .325 OBP, the ninth-highest in the majors, with a 24% K rate.